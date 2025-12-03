Iowa HC Remains Positive Despite Blowout Loss

Well, a honeymoon can't last forever. After a flawless 7-0 start to head coach Ben McCollum's first season in Iowa City, he and his Iowa Hawkeyes have taken their first loss, and did so in absolutely grueling fashion on the road.

Facing down the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans, McCollum's introduction to B1G basketball spared no brutality, as the previously unfettered Hawkeyes struggled to piece much of anything positive together in their first true road game of the campaign.

Struggling From the Start

The battle was out of balance from the beginning, as the Spartans got out to a hot start and never allowed Iowa the chance to work their way back into things. Taking a 35-21 lead at halftime, Michigan State had complete control of the match from the opening tip. Despite an improved second period, it was far too little, far too late for the black and gold.

Now 7-1, the Hawkeyes' schedule will only get tougher with the aforementioned introduction of conference play. The B1G waits for no team, especially not one finding their footing in a new coach's inaugural year.

Though in spite of the nature of Iowa's defeat, McCollum remained positive about the team's outlook going forward, saying, "This was great for us. It was good that we played them the first game [in the B1G]." Understanding the league, understanding how it’s going to be played, understanding all those different things."

Ben McCollum: "This was great for us. It was good that we played them the first game. Understanding the league, understanding how it’s going to be played, understanding all those different things. And then, just a good environment for us to be in. Which was great for us to learn… — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) December 3, 2025

"And then, just a good environment for us to be in," McCollum continued. "Which was great for us to learn and to grow and to get better. And we will get shockingly better.”

Being Brutally Honest

At the same time, HC McCollum wasn't afraid to highlight the Hawkeyes' disappointing shortcomings. "It was awful, to be honest," he said of Iowa's offense, which posted a season-low 52 points. "We didn’t get to the next action. We sat there in a high-ball screen."

"That worked against Ole Miss. And that doesn’t work against a good defense that’s kind of loaded up. They do a great job of loading up," McCollum finished.

If Iowa can score on a more consistent basis, at least, these ranked matchups will become more competitive down the line. The team's identity has been in slow-pace, make teams play "their way" basketball, and the Spartans simply beat the Hawkeyes at their own game.

Still, McCollum's determination to turn these negatives into benefits for his team down the road promises some level of improvement in the face of an undeniably frustrating loss.

