Iowa HC Sends Fiery Message About Team
The Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball program is currently undergoing a complete metamorphosis under recently hired head coach Ben McCollum. Gone, at least through six games, are the days in which the team would barely float above .500 in their overall record, and well below it in conference play. In the Hawkeyes' last year under former lead-man Fran McCaffery, the team finished 17-16 on the whole, 7-13 in conference play and, of course, defined irrelevance regarding postseason play.
Something had to change, and thus far, McCollum has ushered in exactly what the black and gold needed.
McCollum's Brand of Basketball
Behind the visual guise of his now-signature golden tie, McCollum's brand of basketball has defined the team with relatively high-scoring, "run and gun" style of play that not only allows his squad to stand out in conference play but to secure impressive wins, such as the team's most recent victory over the Ole Miss Rebels.
Of his (now 6-0) unit's identity, McCollum described what it takes to play in a jersey with "Iowa" across the front of it, outlining his idea of a new winning culture in Iowa City along the way.
“I think it’s what Iowa is, isn’t it? Fighters and hard workers,” McCollum supposed, expounding on the team’s impressive stretch to start his inaugural season.
“That’s what we do. You’re just trying to win the game. So whatever works will win the game.“
Oppositely, the Rebels' HC, Chris Beard, dubbed the currently unranked Hawkeyes as one of the country's premier teams, saying, "The point in all that is I think we're playing a top-15 team in the country," Beard said. "I just think they're a very disciplined team and they're not going to beat themselves.”
“They have an identity and they execute their identity possession after possession.”
Not only will Iowa's current state as an unranked team likely not remain long - especially due to the aforementioned Ole Miss win - but for the team to be developing such an active sense of definition that shows up in the way that they play this early in the year is a great sign of what could be to come.
As B1G competition looms and the Hawkeyes find their footing more and more on a game-by-game basis, the most important thing for the time being seems to be fans filling Carver-Hawkeye Arena in greater crowds to get behind an already memorable bunch taking the hardwood.
Something special is brewing in Iowa City, and if the country isn't already on notice, another big win (or many) should do the trick.
