Iowa Legend Caitlin Clark's Sneaker Choice for WNBA Opener Has Fans Buzzing
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever played their first game of the WNBA season on Saturday afternoon, and Clark immediately caught everyone's attention with her choice of footwear.
The Iowa Hawkeyes legend debuted her Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Rookie of the Year" PE's against the Chicago Sky, and fans were buzzing after a photo of her sneakers were posted to social media.
Not surprisingly, Clark's shoes became the talk of the Internet, as the superstar point guard has become one of the most influential and recognizable athletes in sports.
Clark is coming off of a spectacular rookie campaign in which she averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 35.4 minutes per game on 41.7/34.4/90.6 shooting splits, winning the WNBA Rookie of the Year award for her efforts.
Of course, the 23-year-old is known for her famous four-year tenure at Iowa, where she became the NCAA's all-time leading scorer in both men's and women's basketball.
Throughout her run with the Hawkeyes, Clark averaged 28.4 points, 8.2 assists, 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals a night while shooting 46.2 percent from the floor, 37.7 percent from three-point range and 85.8 percent from the free-throw line.
Clark racked up 31.6 points per game during her final season at Iowa City and finished her collegiate career by earning back-to-back Player of the Year awards.
The only thing that was missing from her NCAA resume was a national championship, but perhaps she will eventually add some championship hardware on the professional level.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes, Ben McCollum Slammed With Crushing Recruiting Blow
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Defender Receives Head-Turning Outlook for the Future
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Land Intriguing Starting Lineup Projection
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Get Absolutely Shredded in Jarring Big Ten Rankings
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes New QB Earns Jaw-Dropping 'Elite' Outlook