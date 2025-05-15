Iowa Hawkeyes Get Absolutely Shredded in Jarring Big Ten Rankings
The Iowa Hawkeyes have certainly had an interesting offseason, and one could definitely call it a bit polarizing based on their additions and subtractions.
Yes, Iowa bagged exciting quarterback Mark Gronowski via the transfer portal, as well as wide receiver Sam Phillips. But the Hawkeyes lost a plethora of key defensive pieces who are now in the NFL, and they also saw Kaleb Johnson depart for the pros, as well.
This has ESPN feeling a bit bullish on Iowa heading into 2025, and it actually ranked the Hawkeyes' offseason 13th out of 18 teams the Big Ten.
"Iowa didn't add transfers at running back or tight end after losing Johnson -- who rushed for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns, and finished third on the team in receptions -- and Luke Lachey, who was second in receptions," ESPN wrote. "Phillips was productive at the FCS level and top receiver Jacob Gill returns, but will that be enough to boost a passing attack that has been the worst among non-service academies over the past four seasons?"
Head coach Kirk Ferentz typically does not like to dip into the transfer portal, so even though he utilized it a bit more this offseason, it shouldn't some as much of a surprise that Iowa didn't go all out in terms of bringing in new pieces.
"Ferentz, the king of continuity, never has too noisy an offseason," ESPN continued. "But his Hawkeyes need new difference-makers at quarterback, linebacker and defensive back. That's at least a little bit scary, isn't it?"
To be fair, Gronowski does look like a difference-maker, but we do have to see how he performs on the FBS level after spending four seasons with FCS program South Dakota State.
Iowa went 8-5 last season, losing to the Missouri Tigers in the Music City Bowl. The Hawkeyes are obviously hoping for better results in 2025, but most seem to be down on Ferentz's club at the current point in time.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes New QB Earns Jaw-Dropping 'Elite' Outlook
MORE: Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Surprisingly Makes WNBA Roster
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Battling With Hated Big Ten Rival for Compelling Recruit
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes, Ben McCollum Receive Eye-Opening Transfer Portal Ranking
MORE: Iowa Legend Caitlin Clark Receives Surprising Shoutout from LSU Star