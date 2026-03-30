Iowa's Former Five-Star Guard to Enter Transfer Portal

The Iowa Hawkeyes are expected to lose former five-star and true freshman guard Addie Deal to the transfer portal, On'3 Talia Goodman reported on March 30.

Deal averaged 15.5 minutes, 5.1 points, 1.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, shot 39.4% from the field and 29.7% from three this past season.

Deal had a few big performances across the 2025-26 season, with a 20-point game against Ohio State in January, an 18-point game against Oregon and a 17-point game against Western Illinois in November.

In Iowa's season-ending second-round loss to No. 10-seed Virginia, Deal played just four minutes in the double-overtime contest, recorded one rebound and shot 0-for-3 from the field.

NEWS: Iowa’s Addie Deal plans to enter the transfer portal, she announced.



The 6-0 freshman averaged 5.1 ppg this season.



TRACKER: https://t.co/wYv1Ze6704 pic.twitter.com/LZhq3wSaqR — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) March 30, 2026

Deal was ranked as the No. 2 recruit in California, the No. 2 combo guard in the Class of 2025 and the No. 14 in the nation by the 247Sports Composite coming out of high school at Mater Dei in Santa Ana, Calif. She was also a McDonald's All-American.

Deal is the second Hawkeye to reportedly enter the transfer portal, joining Kennise Johnson. The transfer portal officially opens on April 6 and will close on April 20.

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