Iowa's Bennett Stirtz Finds Silver Lining in First Loss

Entering their early-week matchup with the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans, the Iowa Hawkeyes held a tantalizing 7-0 record. Ready to continue making their growing case for an AP Poll ranking - and working to build an identity as a B1G competitor - the Hawkeyes prepared to take on the Spartans in their first road game of the year.

What ensued in the 71-52 loss was Iowa’s worst offensive performance of the season; a punch to the gut, to say the least. Though after struggling early and going down by double-digits at halftime, the Hawkeyes kept things relatively contained in a second period that ensured the game didn't go from bad to worse. A bad loss is a bad loss, but, all things considered, Iowa fared better than a lot of programs against a red-hot home team. Not to mention having done so under first year head coach Ben McCollum.

Learning Hard Lessons

Bennett Stirtz, the Hawkeyes' go-to guard and leading scorer, spoke positively of the duel despite his team losing, pointing to the bumps in the road as a potential learning experience for the group going forward. Part of that is admitting when you get "punked," as Stirtz called it.

"It was a great environment, first off. They're a great team," Stirtz said admirably of the Spartans, who were the first in-conference opponent that the Hawkeyes had faced this season. "They punked us tonight, and we've got to let it sting."

"It's a great learning experience for us," Stirtz said of the game, continuing to expound on the team's one-sided defeat. Of lessons learned and positives to take into future games, he specified, "Just being ready to go in a hostile environment. Their fans brought it and it kind of shook us."

"I thought it was great, just a learning experience, and it'll get us ready to go for B1G play. Iowa won't have to wait long for their next conference test, as they head back home this weekend to face the Maryland Terrapins.

Good Opportunity to Rebound

At 6-3 and having yet to play their own first in-conferenc game, the Terrapins have struggled mightily against ranked competition this season, losing to both No. 12 Alabama and No. 11 Gonzaga by 30+ points.

Hosting the matchup and coming off a loss, the Hawkeyes have plenty of heat to light what could be a redemptive fire. With B1G competition having just begun, the team can turn a difficult loss into experience that will win them equally big games down the road.

The best part? They've got plenty of time to do so. Breathe, Hawkeyes fans. Coach McCollum and his crew are just getting started.

