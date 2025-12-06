Three Keys to Iowa Victory vs. Rutgers

The No. 12 Iowa Hawkeyes are set to play their first conference game of the season. Head coach Jan Jensen knows what she's signing up for against a 7-2 Rutgers team that may be their best in recent memory.

That said, Jensen is fully aware of what Iowa needs to do in order to leave Piscataway, NJ, with a victory. Iowa's schedule is about to get extremely difficult, so this is only step one of a grueling two-week stretch.

1. Use Rutgers' Height Against Them

Gameday out East 😤 pic.twitter.com/UapJEIAPxB — Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) December 6, 2025

One of the main things Jensen discussed was how much taller Rutgers is than Iowa. The Hawkeyes definitely have the talent to wipe out the height factor, but if they fail to do so, they'll be in trouble. Iowa must find a way to use their speed to their advantage, and they won't be able to rely on their offense getting a ton of points down low.

The status of Chit-Chat Wright is still up in the air, but she could be at a one foot disadvantage against a few of the Scarlet Knights players. Iowa will need to find a way to make Rutgers height work against them.

2. Tempo, Tempo, Tempo

The rebounding discrepancy could very well decide who wins this game. If Iowa is out-rebounded by a wide margin, it's going to be extremely tough for them to come back from that. That said, they need to use long rebounds to quicken the pace. Iowa's guards are some of the best in the nation, and the Scarlet Knights have yet to face a team that has this much depth.

Jensen will look to utilize everyone off the bench that she has been for these past few games. Injuries are a concern, especially losing Jada Gyamfi for three months, but the Hawkeyes are fully aware they have no business losing this game. Throw the records out the window as ESPN Analytics gives Iowa an astonishing 96.8% chance to win.

3. Keep Doing the Little Things Right

As simple as it sounds, Iowa knows they don't have a lot of room for error in the B1G. This conference is loaded, and while Rutgers may not be one of the ranked teams they're playing this season, this is a game Iowa simply can't afford to lose. With March Madness seeding and B1G title implications on the line, Iowa must make an early impression.

A few of the things that have stood out are the Hawkeyes ability to win under any circumstance. They took down Miami despite not scoring a field goal in the final eight and a half minutes.

Having scored exactly 86 points in their last two games, Iowa is doing all the little things right and that will set them up for success against teams like No. 10 Iowa State and No. 1 UConn, but they can't look past Rutgers.

