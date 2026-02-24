Iowa's Hannah Stuelke Enters School Record Books After Ranked Win

On an extremely young Iowa Hawkeyes team, Hannah Stuelke is one of those seniors that will be dearly missed.

Coming off a huge performance against No. 6 Michigan, Stuelke entered the Top 10 when it comes to all-time rebounds in Hawkeyes history.

Stuelke surpassed Lisa Long's 848 as a massive double-double pushed her to 852 career rebounds. Currently, that puts her at No. 9 all time.

With two regular season games remaining, it's unknown how many chances Stuelke will have other than that. One of her former teammates, Caitlin Clark, is currently third all time with 990.

Hannah Stuelke Eyes Top 5 Finish

Iowa Hawkeyes career rebounds



3. Caitlin Clark 990

4. Sam Logic 922

5. Kach Alexander 910

6. Toni Foster 887

7. Morgan Johnson 886

8. Tangela Smith 859

9. HANNAH STUELKE 852 — CT Smith (@scaryman42) February 22, 2026

Stuelke is currently averaging 8.9 rebounds per game, a total she's surpassed in three of her last four. The 6'2'' senior has eight double-digit rebound games this season as she'll do everything in her power to continue to climb the charts.

Missing the Purdue game certainly didn't help, but the Iowa native returned to form immediately as she showed no issues against the No. 6 team in the nation. As it stands, Stuelke is just seven rebounds away from tying Tangela Smith who's currently in eighth place.

Morgan Johnson is No. 7 with 886 rebounds with the only player under 900 being No. 6 Toni Foster who has 887. In order to tie Kachine Alexander at No. 5, Stuelke would need to finish with 910 rebounds which would require her to grab 58 more this season.

NOTE: Sports Reference complete list is slightly incorrect as it doesn't include Cynthia Sue Haugejorde who finished second all time with 1,067 rebounds from 1976-80.

Unknown Number of Games Remaining

Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke (45) tries to keep a basketball in bounds as Michigan guard Kendall Dudley (22) defends Feb. 22, 2026 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iowa hosts Illinois on February 26 and heads to Wisconsin on March 1. Other than that, Stuelke could expect a minimum of two more games. Iowa is guaranteed at least one game in both the B1G and NCAA Tournament, it's just a matter of how many wins they can keep stacking up.

Assuming Stuelke meets her average in all four of those games, that would put her at exactly 887 rebounds with Foster. Clearly, there's still a large gap between fifth and sixth place.

At this point, a fifth place finish is still possible. Should Stuelke perform well in those four guaranteed games, she'd only need 23 more boards to tie Alexander's total. It's good to have goals, especially at the end of your collegiate career, and this feels like an achievable one for Stuelke. Time and time again she exceeded expectations, so it's time to see what she's all about as her career nears the end.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!