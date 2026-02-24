Iowa Ties Major School Record After Latest Ranked Win

For only the fourth time in program history, the Iowa Hawkeyes have defeated seven AP Top 25 teams in a single season.

Keep in mind, this only includes the regular season. Any wins over ranked opponents in the B1G or NCAA Tournament do not count toward this win total.

Iowa's seven wins against AP Top 25 opponents are the most they've had since 2012-13. To put things into perspective, their 2023 and 2024 teams that made it to the National Championship game didn't even have this many ranked wins.

1993-94 and 1995-96 are the two other years to feature this women's basketball team securing seven ranked wins in a single regular season. Now, Iowa's 2025-26 program joins them in a list that proves just how good this year's squad truly was.

Iowa's Win Over No. 6 Michigan Was Historic

This group of Hawkeyes will tie for the most regular season wins against AP Top 25 teams in school history.



vs. #7 Baylor

#20 Nebraska

#15 Michigan St.

@ #15 Maryland

#12 Ohio St.

#25 Washington

#6 Michigan



7- 1993-94, 1995-96, 2012-13, & 2025-26. https://t.co/1cfofTHJRl — Bailey W. Turner (@Bailey_Turner_) February 23, 2026

Bailey Turner, the associate director of strategic communications for Iowa women's basketball posted this statistic one day after the Hawkeyes took down the Wolverines, 62-44.

That win wasn't only historic for how well their defense played, but it pushed this team into the school record book with quite a few seasons that are historic in their own right.

Now, Iowa knows they need to follow up with a successful run in the tournament. Shockingly, Iowa had three different head coaches during each of those aforementioned seasons.

Vivian Stringer led the way in 1993-94 though the team was bounced in the second round. Two years later, Angie Lee led this squad to a Regional Semifinal appearance. Finally, the great Lisa Bluder was also met with a second round upset in 2012-13.

Iowa Can't Let This Season Go To Waste

Iowa head coach Jan Jensen looks to the scoreboard during the fourth quarter against Minnesota on Feb. 5, 2026, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Key seniors on this year's squad include Taylor McCabe (out for the year), Hannah Stuelke, and Kylie Feuerbach. Stuelke's replacement, McKenna Woliczko, is on the way, but that doesn't mean she'll immediately be as dominant as Stuelke has been throughout her illustrious career.

Feuerbach's defense is nearly impossible to replace and that's something Iowa knows they must find in the portal if they aren't happy with who's currently on their bench.

This Iowa team is as deep as it gets. From the likes of Journey Houston to Addie Deal, Jensen has a few superstars on her hands and she's looking to prove that in her second year as head coach. After a second round exit last year, the Hawkeyes have done seemingly everything right this year as they look to make it back to the National Championship.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!