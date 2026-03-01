Iowa HC Delivers Blunt Assessment on State of Program

First year head coach Ben McCollum has seemingly already exceeded all expectations, but that doesn't mean the Iowa Hawkeyes are perfect.

McCollum will be the first to tell you just how proud he is of this team, though he knows there's still plenty of work to be done.

That has never been more evident than February 28 where this team suffered an embarrassing and arguably in-excusible loss to Penn State, 71-69.

McCollum didn't mince his words after the game as he gave a blunt assessment on where this team is and how things are looking going into the future.

Iowa HC Is As Transparent As It Gets

Ben McCollum: “That’s where we’re at right now: A middle tier team that’s not beating the teams that we’re supposed to beat. But then we’ll gear up for big games. And so, we need to be a team that makes sure to take care of business in every game. We’re still building that.” pic.twitter.com/bjV7ofnboW — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) February 28, 2026

"You know you can't sit here and pout, you just gotta move on to the next thing," he said after the loss. "The definition of insanity is doing the same things over and over and expecting the same results... When I was at Northwest [Missouri State] they would gear up for the top teams but then wouldn't beat the teams they had to beat consistently."

"That’s where we’re at right now: A middle tier team that’s not beating the teams that we’re supposed to beat," McCollum added. "But then we’ll gear up for big games. And so, we need to be a team that makes sure to take care of business in every game. We’re still building that. That's what it is. We'll continue to fight for it and hopefully we can be better at it."

Two Point Loss to Penn State Speaks Volumes

Final Score: Penn State 71, Iowa 69 — Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) February 28, 2026

The Nittany Lions were 11-17 (2-15) coming into this one. Iowa had picked up their 20th win of the season over Ohio State and were well on their way to a winning conference record. Now, 10-10 in B1G play is extremely possible as this team has to face a pair of Top 12 opponents in their final two games.

Iowa allowed Penn State to shoot 64% from the field which is absolutely insane. This defense has never looked so poor and a casual fan might've watched this game and thought the Nittany Lions are going to be a high seed in March Madness. Obviously, they're nowhere near the tournament.

PSU was also 60% from three-point range which played a huge factor in a game that was decided by only two points. Both teams had 24 rebounds but Iowa had more assists and steals. The Hawkeyes turned the ball over seven fewer times and had 16 more points off turnovers. Seemingly everything went their way except the shooting percentages which undoubtedly decided the game.

