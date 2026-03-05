How to Watch Iowa's B1G Conference Tournament Game Live

The Iowa Hawkeyes stellar regular season under second year head coach Jan Jensen got them to this point.

While teams had to begin playing in the conference tournament on March 4, Iowa is able to sit back and relax as they earned a double-bye.

March 6 marks when this team is set to play their first game, though their opponent remains a mystery.

Either No. 7 Michigan State or No. 10 Illinois will do battle with the Hawkeyes as they know three victories is all it'll take to become the 2025-26 B1G Champions.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Michigan State OR Illinois

#11 Oregon has defeated #14 Purdue 82-64 in the First Round of the Big Ten Tournament.



Here is a look at the updated bracket... pic.twitter.com/KSbA93uYmh — Kyle Huesmann (@HuesmannKyle) March 5, 2026

While the first round games were exclusively broadcast on Peacock, that changes throughout the rest of the tournament. Iowa's third-round matchup will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network, the same place that will televise the battle between the Spartans and Fighting Illini.

WHEN: March 6

TIME: 6:30 p.m. EST

WHERE: Big Ten Network

Things begin to change as the tournament progresses, though the Hawkeyes first two games would both air on BTN. Obviously, they need to take care of business against either the Spartans or Fighting Illini to even get to that point.

Future Broadcasts

Win or lose, the bottom half of the B1G bracket already has a set time and date for when the next game will be. Should Iowa win, fans can find the semi-final information below.

B1G Semi-Finals

WHEN: March 7

TIME: 4:30 p.m. EST

WHERE: Big Ten Network

Two games may not be enough as the Hawkeyes expected semi-final opponent, No. 2 Michigan, is a team they just demolished at Carver. Iowa fans experienced the ultimate high that game as they took down a Wolverines team that was ranked No. 6 in the nation, 62-44.

If Iowa takes down Michigan State or Illinois and then beats their semi-final team (if not Michigan it would be either No. 6 Maryland or No. 11 Oregon), they'd advance to the B1G Championship. As always, the goal every year is to become conference champions.

B1G Championship

WHEN: March 8

TIME: 2:15 p.m. EST

WHERE: Paramount+ and CBS

A much bigger audience will have their eyes glued to the screen in what could see an Iowa vs. UCLA rematch. Those two teams met back on February 1 in a game the Bruins dominated, 88-65.

Women's basketball is at an all time high right now and Iowa is looking to capitalize on that momentum. They were recently announced as the No. 2 viewed team in the nation, a testament as to how well this program has done even beyond the years of Caitlin Clark.

