Iowa HC Credits Caitlin Clark For Recruiting Success
The Iowa Hawkeyes have made a massive leap in recruitment in the last few years. In April 2024, the program secured a commitment from Addie Deal, a top recruit from California. This year, the team has already landed a five-star recruit and is in the hunt for another.
Head coach Jan Jensen addressed the media on this week. She was asked to share how she has managed to focus on keeping the in-state talent while also taking the recruiting coast to coast.
Jensen believes that former Iowa point guard and WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark deserves credit for attracting some of the top recruits to Iowa.
“I think it's been just an interesting time frame for us,” Jensen said. Because the timing of how the Big 10 expanding was in line with the Caitlin Clark era. So, the Big 10's expanding to different places, and Caitlin is moving a needle, and all of a sudden Iowa was on a lot of TVs.”
“We're in a lot of news stories, and then the story wasn't just Caitlin. It became a little bit more about the others on the team. And then I think it really shined a light on what I'd like to think we've been doing here for a long, long time, which is playing in a really fun style of basketball with quality young women.”
Clark was a Hawk from 2020 to 2024. Caitlin Clark showed promise early, averaging 15.3 points as a freshman and leading her team to the Class 5A state tournament. She exploded as a sophomore with 27.1 points per game, guiding a 20-4 record and helping All Iowa Attack win the Nike EYBL title.
As a junior, she dominated with 32.5 points and a 60-point game, earning the Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year. Clark capped her senior year with 33.4 points per game, another Gatorade award, and a state runner-up finish. She finished with 2,547 points, and her No. 22 jersey was retired.
Five-star forward McKenna Woliczko two weeks ago. She is ranked No. 6 nationally, No. 2 in California, and No. 2 at her position in the 2026 class. The 6-foot-2 youngster said she will heavily recruit Addison Bjorn, who has Iowa as one of the seven potential destinations. Bjorn the No. 2 small forward and No. 1 talent in Missouri and made an official visit to Iowa last month.
