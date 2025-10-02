McKenna Woliczko Wants This Five-Star Recruit at Iowa
The Iowa Hawkeyes secured a commitment from five-star forward McKenna Woliczko on Wednesday. The 6-foot-2 youngster is ranked No. 6 nationally, No. 2 in California, and No. 2 at her position in the 2026 class.
Woliczko had Iowa, USC, South Carolina, and Ohio State as potential destinations. While USC seemed the most obvious choice for her, considering she is from California, she delighted Iowa fans by choosing to be a Hawk.
Jan Jensen has a solid foundation to build her 2026 recruiting class. The job is not finished for the 56-year-old entering her second season with the Hawkeyes. She has her eyes set on another five-star prospect, and Woliczko also wants the talent to play alongside her.
The Archbishop Mitty High School product will try her best to attract the No. 9 nationally ranked star to Iowa. Woliczko said she’ll become a recruiter for the Hawkeyes following her commitment.
“I'm definitely going to be heavily recruiting all of the girls that Iowa is recruiting at the moment...Addison (Bjorn), we were friends on Team USA, and she would definitely be someone that I would want to play with. I will be heavily recruiting her." Woliczko said.
In March last year, the Hawkeyes landed a top recruit from California, Addie Deal. They have already secured a commitment from a five-star recruit this season and are en route to add another. Iowa might become a hub for the nation’s top talent if the trend continues. The program has enough firepower to contend for the national title, and if they manage to acquire Addison Bjorn, they are going to be unstoppable.
Bjorn made an official visit to Iowa last weekend. She attended Iowa’s football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Kinnick Stadium. She is currently attending Park Hill South High School and averaged 22 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 3.3 steals per game as a junior. She was named the 2025 Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year. She is the No. 2 small forward and No. 1 talent in Missouri.
Bjorn will visit Duke, UConn, Texas, and Kansas in the coming weeks before making her decision. Woliczko, who has already committed to Iowa, can certainly influence her decision.
Jensen led the Hawkeyes to a 23-11 record in her first season at the helm. It was Iowa’s ninth straight season with 20+ wins and its seventh NCAA Tournament appearance. They were knocked out in the second round last year after two back-to-back runs to the finals. The Hawkeyes might become a regular presence at the top with Deal, Bjorn, and Woliczko on the court.
