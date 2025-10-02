Iowa HC Sends Heartfelt Message to Fans
The Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team has reached a huge milestone by selling out season tickets for the third consecutive year. This unprecedented demand ensures Carver-Hawkeye Arena will once again be packed for every home game during the 2025-26 season, continuing a home sellout streak that now stands as the longest in the nation, with 35 consecutive full houses.
Over the past few years, Iowa has emerged as one of the top women’s basketball programs in the nation. As season ticket holders eagerly await the home opener against Southern on November 3, the athletic department has announced that details for UI student tickets and limited single-game ticket releases will be shared later.
Jan Jensen, who is entering her second season with the Hawkeyes, is amazed by the response her team has received from the fans. She shared her reaction to the news via her X handle.
“Oh. My. Goodness!👀What. A. Day!!!! Hawk Fans,You are truly amazing!” Jensen wrote. “As I have said so often before, it’s just not like this anywhere else! There’s no place like Iowa!🙌🏻THX YOU from the bottom of my heart! I hope you feel a part of “us”…because you definitely are! Much love!🖤💛”
The Hawkeyes were NCAA runners-up for two back-to-back seasons under Lisa Blunder before Jensen took charge. It was never going to be easy, but Iowa’s head coach worked with Blunder from 1993 to 2024, making her one of the only few who could get the job done.
Jensen led Iowa to a 23-11 record in her first season as the head coach, the program’s ninth season with 20+ wins. The Hawkeyes also made their seventh straight NCAA tournament appearance. They got the better of Murray State in the first round but fell to the Oklahoma Sooners. The Hawkeyes’ HC was awarded the Maggie Dixon Award for her success in her first season as a head coach.
A lot of credit for the increased ticket sales and popularity also goes to WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark, who played in Carver-Hawkeye Arena from 2020 to 2024. Despite failing to bring the national championship to Iowa, the Indiana Fever point guard pushed the fans to attend the games, and the crowd doesn’t want to miss a game anymore.
The Hawkeyes will kick off their 2025-26 season at home on November 3 vs. Southern. They will also play Evansville and Drake at home in the next few days. While their Big Ten tournament season opener will be on December 6 vs. Rutgers, fans will be able to cheer for them at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Dec. 28 when Iowa hosts Penn State.
