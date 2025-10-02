Iowa HC Sends Heartfelt Message to Fans

Oh. My. Goodness!👀What. A. Day!!!! Hawk Fans,You are truly amazing! As I have said so often before, it’s just not like this anywhere else! There’s no place like Iowa!🙌🏻THX YOU from the bottom of my heart! I hope you feel a part of “us”…because you definitely are! Much love!🖤💛 https://t.co/Ygr5qLILyn