Iowa Hawkeyes Land Massive Commitment from Four-Star Wing
The Iowa Hawkeyes' basketball program has had a solid, yet inconsistent season so far. Fran McCaffery and company simply haven't been able to figure out how to win at a consistently high level.
While the season has been a bit frustrating at times, Iowa is 12-7 and still has a chance to make a run.
Away from the court, the Hawkeyes received some huge news on Thursday. They were able to lock up one of the biggest commitments in program history.
As shared by Tyler Tachman of the Des Moines Register, four-star wing Joshua Lewis has decided to commit to Iowa. He chose the Hawkeyes over other schools like Auburn, Marquette, Michigan State, and NC State.
Hailing from Blake High School in Tampa, Florida, the 6-foot-7 wing is currently ranked as the No. 46 overall recruit in the 2025 class. He is ranked as the No. 12 small forwrard and No. 11 in the state of Florida.
This is a huge get for McCaffery and company. Lewis could end up being a major cornerstone for the program moving forward.
Back in May of 2024, Lewis made his commitment to South Florida. However, their head coach, Amir Abdur-Rahim, passed away due to complications from a procedure at 43 years old.
Lewis chose to de-commit from South Florida and re-opened his recruiting process.
After all was said and done, the Hawkeyes were able to secure his commitment. Now, he looks the part of a key piece as Iowa tries to get its basketball program back to being a legitimate contender.
Hopefully, Lewis will be able to continue developing his game and reach his ceiling. If he does so, he has a chance to be a major star with the Hawkeyes.
Only time will tell, but landing this commitment is a huge step forward for Iowa basketball.