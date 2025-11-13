Iowa Lands Top 2026 PF Recruit
Ben McCollum’s Iowa Hawkeyes have locked in their first recruit of the 2026 class. Ethan Harris, the four-star prospect and top-ranked player in the state of Washington, has officially signed with the University of Iowa men's basketball program.
The 6-foot-9, 200-pound power forward from Camas High School is the first commitment and signing for McCollum's 2026 recruiting class. He took his official visit to Iowa City in May 2025, where the coaching staff extended the scholarship offer.
Harris narrowed his final schools to four programs: Boise State, Gonzaga, Iowa, and Washington. He committed to the Hawkeyes on September 13.
"All the schools in my top four were excellent options," Harris said. "However, I chose Iowa because of the culture and the kind of basketball player they will help me become. Coming in as a freshman, I don't have any expectations. I plan to work hard and trust in what Coach McCollum is constructing. I am ready to embrace any role he assigns me."
Two months later, he has inked his letter of intent with the program. Iowa announced the signing via its social media handles.
“I chose the University of Iowa for the coaches, culture, and player development,” Harris said. “When I visited campus, talked with the coaching staff and met the players, I knew it was the perfect fit.”
McCollum emphasized Harris's cultural fit and versatility in his official statement about the signing.
"Ethan is the definition of the type of player we are looking for to build the Hawkeye culture,” McCollum said. "He's super competitive, has great versatility, can play a guard position and go inside if need be. We're excited about the future with Ethan.”
Ethan Harris' High School Career
During his junior season, Harris averaged 18.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, and three assists per game while shooting 58 percent from the floor.
He led Camas High School to a 23-7 record during his junior season, guiding the Papermakers to the program's highest finish in state tournament history, a sixth-place finish at the 4A state tournament. Harris was named Greater Helens League MVP and Defensive Player of the Year.
One of his most dominant performances came against Skyview High School, where he recorded 32 points, 12 rebounds, nine steals, seven blocks, and four assists.
In a 75-55 victory over Portland's Roosevelt High, Harris recorded 25 points, seven blocks, six rebounds, five assists, and five steals, joining the "5x5 Club."
What Does Ethan Harris Bring to Iowa?
Harris's versatility addresses a critical need in McCollum's system. The power forward can initiate offense from the perimeter, space the floor with his outside shooting, and dominate in the post.
The ability to play guard-like positions while maintaining size and rebounding capacity provides the program with tremendous flexibility.
