Four-Star Forward Takes Second Visit to Iowa
With all the attention on the 2025-26 Iowa Hawkeyes, being the first bunch to take the court in the Ben McCollum regime, it's easy to overlook what the new head coach is doing for recruiting classes yet to come. Especially the 2027 group, which hasn't even begun to take shape for most every program across the country.
Putting on a Show at Home
All the same, McCollum and his staff are hard at work in spite of that, hitting the recruiting trail hard and well ahead of schedule. This past weekend, in the Hawkeyes home duel with the Western Illinois Leathernecks, the team hosted a highly-touted forward in the limelight of the 2027-28 class.
Four-star Donovan Davis, who previously visited the Hawkeyes prior to the start of their current season, came back to Iowa City to watch Iowa take the aforementioned Leathernecks to task in what became a 77-58 win for the black and gold. These early season routs are perfect buffers for potential players to see on their visits; likely wins in front of a rowdy crowd at Carver-Hawkeye, capturing the program in pure and victorious form.
Davis was captured by Iowa Hawkeyes reporter Tyler Tachman on the scene prior to tipoff on X (Twitter):
Force in the Front Court
At 6'7, 200 lbs, Davis has the frame of a physical four man built for competition in a gritty conference like the B1G. According to 247sports, has the forward ranked 45th amongst the entirety of the 2027 class as it currently stands; more specifically, Davis slots in at ninth in the power forward pool and second out of the state of Wisconsin.
Out of Freedom High School, Davis' clear intangibles have drawn significant interest from more than a few high-level programs across the country in the hunt for a forward of the future.
In addition to the Hawkeyes now twice-visited involvement, the in-state rival Iowa State Cyclones have also been in the mix with an offer, as well as California, Marquette and Syracuse, too. This early in the process, nobody in any camp likely expects Davis to trend any specific direction soon, but getting involved ahead of time will benefit whichever eventual suitor lands Davis all the same.
While Ben McCollum and his current Hawkeyes have much to look forward to this year, fans can rest easy in knowing that their new head coach is spending his extra time ensuring that the program has legs beyond their immediate success.
