Iowa Legend Caitlin Clark Reveals First Comments On WNBA Investigation Into Fever Fans
There were on court fireworks this past weekend when Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever took on Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.
The former Iowa Hawkeyes' superstar put up a triple-double (20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists) while the Fever ran away with the game. They won, 93-58.
There were also some fireworks between Reese and Clark. In the third-quarter, Clark was called for a flagrant foul 1 after a hard check on a wide open Reese heading to the basket. Reese took objection to the foul and came after Clark, but the two were quickly separated and life moved on.
The problem is that there were apparently some "hateful remarks or noises" made toward Reese after that mix-up from some in the Indiana crowd, according to Michael Voepel of ESPN.
The WNBA is now investigating those allegations, and for what it's worth, Clark is 100-percent behind the idea of the investigation.
"There's no place for that in our game, there's no place for that in society," Clark recently said. "Certainly, we want every person who comes into our arena -- whether player or fan -- to have a great experience. I appreciate the league doing that [investigation]. I appreciate that the Fever organization has been at the forefront of that."
The Fever met as a team to discuss the hateful rhetoric directed toward Reese and 16-year veteran DeWanna Bonner explained that the team agreed that while they want their home court to be a tough place to play, there are certain lines that can't be crossed.
"We keep uplifting each other and speaking out on these things when that is needed," Bonner said. "That's not what we as players stand for, not what the Indiana Fever organization stands for. It's zero tolerance.
"Of course, we want a tough environment for opposing teams to play in. But a basketball environment where people can still just enjoy the game."
Reese also commented on the matter, and she does seem pleased by the support she's receiving.
“Obviously there’s no place in this league for that,” Reese said on Tuesday, according to CNN. “I think the WNBA and our team and our organization has done a great job supporting me.”
Notably Clark, an apparent rival, is supporting her as well.