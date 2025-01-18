Iowa Hawkeyes Legend Caitlin Clark Joins Taylor Swift at Chiefs Game
There are very few more popular names in the sports world right now than Iowa Hawkeyes legend Caitlin Clark. One of those more popular names could be someone who doesn't even play the game.
Taylor Swift has become one of the most talked about names in the sports world. Her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce has become arguably the most talked about relationship in the celebrity universe.
Clark and Swift aren't talked about much in the same storyline, but that changed on Saturday night.
With the Chiefs taking on the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs, Clark was seen sitting next to Swift in her suite.
Take a look at the iconic duo spending time together for yourself:
Of course, all Iowa fans are still following Clark very closely. She has gone from being a Hawkeyes' star to being somewhat of a global star.
That being said, apparently her and Swift have become somewhat close.
Clark is enjoying her free time before getting going in her second WNBA season. Her first game of the 2025 WNBA campaign will be May 17th. Fans cannot wait to see what kind of growth that she is able to make from year one to year two.
It will be interesting to see what changes the Indiana Fever make around Clark as well. Her presence alone has made the Fever a much more attractive destination for free agents.
Hopefully, the Iowa superstar can come out and contend for an MVP award and a championship this year. For now, Clark is just living her best life doing things like attending NFL games with Swift.