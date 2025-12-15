New Travis Kelce Tribute Video After Chiefs' Loss Used the Saddest Taylor Swift Song
It's the end of an era for Travis Kelce and the Chiefs, who saw their 10-season playoff streak get broken following Sunday's bitter loss to the Chargers.
The AFC postseason perennials came up short in a 16-13 defeat that ended on an ill-fated interception—and a devastating injury to star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes, who will miss the postseason for the first time in his nine-year career, tore his left ACL in the final minutes of the fourth quarter and is facing an uphill battle to get healthy for the start of next season.
As the Chiefs look back on everything that went wrong for them this year, Kelce may be looking ahead to his potential NFL retirement, despite wanting to go out on a high note. In his 13th and what could be his last season, Kelce has faced some blame for the Chiefs' woes of late as well as received plenty of criticism for shirking his media duties.
One Swiftie with the TikTok username @woodxae found the perfect Taylor Swift song to describe Kelce's 2025 campaign so far, considering everything the 36-year-old tight end has gone through.
Here's her tribute video to Kelce, with her noting that it's Kelce's POV addressing spiteful Chiefs fans "who are telling him to leave the team and that he is the reason the team is losing." The song playing is Swift's "My Tears Ricochet" from her 2020 album, Folklore:
I didn't have it in myself to go with grace
And so the battleships will sink beneath the waves
You had to kill me, but it killed you just the same
Cursing my name, wishing I stayed
You turned into your worst fears
And you're tossing out blame, drunk on this pain
Crossing out the good years
And you're cursing my name, wishing I stayed
Look at how my tears ricochet
It doesn't take a genius to parse the lyrics, which do an eerily good job of summing up Kelce's sad season.
The Chiefs star has been painted by many on social media as a scapegoat for the team's pitiful 6-8 record, and the fact that he refuses to talk to the media after games isn't helping his case. Though Kelce remains one of the most productive tight ends in the league in his Year 13 campaign (67 catches, 797 yards, five touchdowns), his mistakes are still constantly put under a microscope week after week, like his brutal drop against the Texans in Week 14.
Whether Kelce returns for another year is anyone's guess. If he does decide he is finally done with football, expect no shortage of Swift-inspired tributes to pour out in his honor.