Iowa Legend Caitlin Clark Named to All-Time Team
The Associated Press announced the list of the greatest players based on their collegiate careers in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the women's basketball poll. Former Iowa Hawkeyes point guard Caitlin Clark earned an All-Time First Team selection alongside Diana Taurasi (UConn), Cheryl Miller (USC), Breanna Stewart (UConn) and Candace Parker (Tennessee).
The All-Time Second Team features Sue Bird (UConn), Dawn Staley (Virginia), Chamique Holdsclaw (Tennessee), Maya Moore (UConn), and Lusia Harris (Delta State). Ann Meyers Drysdale (UCLA), Lynette Woodard (Kansas), Sheryl Swoopes (Texas Tech), Lisa Leslie (USC), Brittney Griner (Baylor), and A'ja Wilson (South Carolina) have been named the reserves.
Clark, the two-time AP Player of the Year, shared her feelings about earning a place in the AP’s All-Time First Team.
“Being named an AP All-American is one of the most storied honors in college sports,” Clark said. “It means a lot to be named to this all-time list alongside players I looked up to. It’s fun to think about what it would have been like if we all played together.”
Clark made her Hawkeyes debut on November 25, 2020. In her freshman season, she averaged 26.6 points, 7.0 assists, and 5.9 rebounds per game while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. Clark posted her first career triple-double in December 2020 with 13 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, setting the tone for a legendary career.
She led the NCAA Division I in scoring and became the first freshman to win the Dawn Staley Award. She was also named to the First-team All-Big Ten and earned the Big Ten Freshman of the Year honor.
As a sophomore, Clark took her game to another level, averaging 27.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per game. She made history as the first woman in Division I basketball to lead the nation in both scoring and assists during the same season, earning unanimous first-team All-American recognition. Her campaign included four triple-doubles, including the first-ever consecutive 30-point triple-doubles against ranked Big Ten opponents in Division I history.
Clark’s junior season saw her post 27.8 points, 8.6 assists, and 7.1 rebounds per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. She led Iowa to its first national championship game appearance since 1993, en route to national player of the year honors. Clark recorded 10 triple-doubles during her career, including a historic 40-point triple-double in the Elite Eight against Louisville, becoming the first player in NCAA tournament history to do so.
Clark broke the ceiling as a senior. She charted a staggering 31.6 points, 8.9 assists, and 7.4 rebounds per game while leading Division I in both scoring and assists for the second time. She scored 1,234 points during the 2023-24 season, surpassing Kelsey Plum to become the NCAA Division I all-time women's scoring leader and eventually passing Pete Maravich to claim the all-time Division I scoring record for both men and women with 3,951 career points.
She also shattered Stephen Curry's single-season three-pointer record and finished her career with 548 three-pointers, the most in Division I history. Over 139 career games, Clark posted averages of 28.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.1 rebounds per game, setting the highest career scoring average in Division I history. She became the sixth Division I women's player to reach 1,000 career assists and recorded 59 games with 30 or more points, the most by any Division I player in the past 25 seasons.
In February 2025, the Hawkeyes retired her No. 22 jersey, making her the first player in program history to receive that honor. She became the top overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, joining the Indiana Fever, where she went on to win Rookie of the Year and earn First-team All-WNBA honors.
