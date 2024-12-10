Iowa Hawkeyes Legend Caitlin Clark Named TIME Athlete of the Year
Iowa Hawkeyes legend Caitlin Clark has taken the world by storm over the last couple of years. At this point in time, she is one of the most popular athletes in the world.
She may no longer play for Iowa, but she will always be a Hawkeye. Now, she is finding major success in the WNBA with the Indiana Fever.
All of that being said, she has received a new massive honor.
As shared by Joe Pompliano, Clark has been named TIME's Athlete of the Year. She is well deserving of the honor.
Clark put together a monstrous career at Iowa. She ended up playing in 139 career games with the Hawkeyes, scoring 3,951 points to go along with 1,144 assists, 990 rebounds, and 210 steals. Clark shot 46.2 percent in her career at Iowa and knocked down 37.7 percent of her three-point attempts.
In her first WNBA season, she picked up right where she left off in her senior year with Iowa.
For the Fever, she played in 40 games as a rookie. Clark averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. She shot 41.7 percent from the floor and 34.4 percent from the three-point line.
At just 22 years old, her potential is limitless.
Due to her strong rookie season, Clark ended up winning the coveted WNBA Rookie of the Year award. She also was named to the All-WNBA First Team.
Looking ahead to the future, Clark projects to be the face of the WNBA. She is already the face of women's basketball in general and has taken the sport to completely new heights.
Our congratulations go out to Clark for her impressive accomplishment in becoming the TIME Athlete of the Year. As always, the Hawkeyes' faithful will continue rooting Clark on no matter where her career takes her.