Iowa Hawkeyes' Lucy Olsen Gets Recognized In Big Way
Senior guard Lucy Olsen has been tremendous for the Iowa Hawkeyes this season. In fact, the Lady Hawkeyes were desperately in need of someone to help fill the massive shoes left behind by Caitlin Clark, and Olsen has been that player for Iowa.
Olsen has had multiple great games in a row for the Hawkeyes as they are currently riding a two-game winning streak heading into the first round of the women's Big Ten Tournament. She dropped 20 points with five rebounds, three assists and three steals in a big road win over Michigan to end February. She then started March with 22 points, three rebounds and two assists in an Iowa blowout of Wisconsin.
Olsen has not just been good recently for Iowa. She's been a star all year for the Hawkeyes. As such, it's no surprise that she's been named a first-team all-Big Ten selection by the coaches and media on Tuesday.
Olsen joins USC's JuJu Watkins, UCLA's Lauren Betts, USC's Kiki Iriafen, Ohio State's Cotie McMahon, Ohio State's Joloni Cambridge, Maryland's Shyanne Sellers, UCLA's Kiki rice, Wisconsin's Serah Williams and Illinois' Kendall Bostic on the All-Big Ten Women's Basketball First Team.
Olsen's teammate, junior forward Hannah Stuelke, was an honorable mention.
The fact that no other Hawkeyes were named in these awards goes to show just how good Olsen has been for Iowa this season. She's averaged 18 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game for Iowa.
She'll now get a chance to continue to lead the Hawkeyes in the postseason. First up is a Big Ten Tournament clash with the team Iowa just beat: Wisconsin.