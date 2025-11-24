Iowa Makes Huge Leap in Latest AP Rankings
The Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball program has stormed through its non-conference schedule with a perfect 6-0 record. Jan Jensen’s team looks like a legitimate Big Ten contender heading into conference play.
The Hawkeyes secured a road victory over seventh-ranked Baylor on November 20. It was their first AP top-10 win away from home since the 2024 Final Four against UConn. Their performance has earned them an eight-place jump in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, shooting them to the 11th spot. The program announced the news via X.
“Movin' 🆙 We're ranked No. 11 in the latest AP Poll! 📈”
Iowa will host Western Illinois at home on November 26 before beginning its Big Ten slate with an undefeated 6-0 record and an 11th ranking in the AP Poll.
Iowa Remains Unbeaten in 2025
The Hawkeyes opened the 2025-26 season with an 86-51 win over Southern University at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. They took control from the opening tip and dominated the game throughout. They shot 51.7% from the field and recorded 48 points in the paint while holding Southern to just 26.2% shooting. Ava Heiden and Hannah Stuelke were stars of the night, bagging 21 and 20 points respectively.
Iowa put on an even commanding performance against Evansville. They crushed the Aces 119-43 in a 76-point victory, the most lopsided win in program history, in the second-home game. Six players scored in double digits. The Hawkeyes scored 29+ points in each quarter.
Jensen’s team continued its relentless scoring pace with a 100-58 demolition of Drake on November 13. The Hawkeyes scored 20 or more points in all four quarters against the Bulldogs. Layla Hays recorded her first career double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Ava Heiden and Chazadi Wright also scored 14 points apiece.
Iowa improved to 4-0 with a convincing 74-41 victory over Northern Iowa at the Hy-Vee Arena in Cedar Falls on November 16. Chazadi Wright delivered a career-high 19-point performance on 7-for-8 shooting, including a perfect 3-for-3 from three-point range.
The Hawkeyes’ most impressive victory came on the road against seventh-ranked Baylor on November 19. They defeated the Bears 57-52 in a low-scoring thriller at the WBCA Showcase in Orlando. Ava Heiden led the way with 18 points and 11 rebounds, with the majority of those points coming in the second half when Iowa needed her the most.
The Hawkeyes survived a late comeback attempt from Miami, defeating the Hurricanes 64-61 at the WBCA Showcase. Ava Heiden scored 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting while Hannah Stuelke contributed 17 points and 12 rebounds. Iowa held off Miami's fourth-quarter comeback despite the absence of point guard Chazadi Wright, who suffered an upper-body injury during the Baylor game.
