Iowa MBB Announces First Sell-Out in Nearly Two Years

For the first time since March 10, 2024, the Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball team has sold out a game.

Carver Hawkeye Arena will be packed to the brim on Valentines Day when No. 12 Purdue comes to town.

There's still another week for the Boilermakers to move in the rankings, but their only game this week is against unranked Oregon.

February 14 is going to be one of Iowa's biggest home tests of not just the season, but it could go down as one of the biggest games of the Ben McCollum era.

McCollum's Hard Work Paid Off

𝙎𝙊𝙇𝘿 𝙊𝙐𝙏 𝘾𝙃𝘼 ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/XcgsJndgWE — Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) February 3, 2026

Iowa officially announced that CHA is sold out for their game against the Boilermakers. The last this this happened, No. 12 Illinois came to town and defeated the Hawkeyes, 73-61. Obviously, Iowa is looking for a different result this time around.

For what it's worth, Iowa already played Purdue on the road. The Boilermakers took care of business, 79-72, in a game that seemed to be going Iowa's way. Ultimately, Purdue, who was ranked No. 5 at the time, proved to be too much for Iowa.

One of the biggest things McCollum has been trying to do with this Hawkeyes team is rebuild their culture. Iowa isn't always known as a basketball school, and if they are, it's because of what Caitlin Clark did with the women's team. For three straight years, season tickets have been sold out for the women and that's something McCollum strives to replicate for the men. Now, he's one step closer.

All Eyes on Iowa vs. Purdue

The first home sellout of the Ben McCollum era is now official: All tickets are gone for the Feb. 14 showdown vs. Purdue (4pm CT, FOX).



Iowa's last home sellout (MBB) was March 10, 2024, vs. Illinois.



McCollum will be pretty excited about this. — Chad Leistikow🆑 (@ChadLeistikow) February 3, 2026

While the Hawkeyes must focus on one game at a time, especially with their upcoming battle against Washington, it's great to see the fans are buying in once again. Iowa went through a ton of struggles during the end of Fran McCaffrey's tenure, but now McCollum has things trending back in the right direction.

Iowa's 16-5 (6-4) record speaks for itself and they have a chance to add three more wins to their resume come the Purdue game. With the world watching on FOX, it's only a matter of time before Iowa re-enters the Top 25.

Earlier in the year, Iowa simply wasn't ready. Now, they could be riding a seven-game winning streak and use a sold out crowd to their advantage against a Purdue team that might head to Iowa City immediately after a loss. The Boilermakers game on February 10 at No. 9 Nebraska is certainly one to monitor as there's a chance Iowa faces a Purdue team that dropped four of their last six.

