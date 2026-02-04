Iowa Continues to Exceed Expectations Under Ben McCollum

While they still have some extremely difficult teams standing in their way, the Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball program is putting forward one of their best seasons in recent memory.

After missing the tournament for the second straight year, Iowa knew they needed to change things up. Ben McCollum was brought in off a terrific year at Drake and he made sure to bring his best players with him.

Iowa started the year ranked No. 46 in KenPom and was nowhere near the Top 25. Now, they're right in the thick of it.

At one point in the year, Iowa found themselves in the AP Top 25. While that's no longer the case, this team is up to No. 19 in KenPom's Top 25 and is one of four teams who have exceed all expectations.

Iowa's Meteroic Rise in KenPom Rankings

Teams in the current KenPom Top 25 that have jumped 20+ spots since the preseason:



• Virginia - 42 spots (59📈17)

• Saint Louis - 40 spots (65📈25)

• Nebraska - 39 spots (51📈12)

• Iowa - 27 spots (46📈19)



MUCH better than expected. — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) February 2, 2026

While a trio of teams have risen more spots than Iowa has, their 27 spot increase from the start of the season is nothing short of incredible. Take nothing away from Nebraska (39 spots), Saint Louis (40 spots), or Virginia (42 spots), but this is an extremely special season for the Hawkeyes for more reasons than one.

The Hawkeyes are senior heavy so that's something they'll have to address after this season, but they have completely bought into what McCollum is selling. The fans have as well which resulted in their first home sell out in nearly two years. Their upcoming game, on Valentines Day no less, against No. 12 Purdue, is completely sold out.

Iowa first has to finish this road trip against Washington and then they'll deal with Northwestern and Maryland. That Boilermakers game is still quite a ways away, but there's a very real possibility this team enters that game 19-5 (9-4) with all the momentum on their side.

B1G Representation in KenPom's Top 25

Jan 20, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) reacts with fans after the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

To no surprise, Iowa is far from the only B1G team in KenPom's Top 25. Iowa, currently No. 19, is one of six teams represented. Sadly for the Hawkeyes, they're seemingly nowhere near the others who are all hovering around the Top 10.

Michigan leads the way at No. 2 with Illinois sitting pretty at No. 5. From there, Purdue occupies No. 9, Michigan State is No. 10, and Nebraska sits at No. 13. The next closest team to Iowa is Indiana at No. 34, so it's not a stretch to say they're closer to the upper echelon than they are the bottom.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!