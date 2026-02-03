Iowa's Logan Jones Praises His Replacement

While it seemed impossible to replace award-winning offensive lineman Logan Jones, the Iowa Hawkeyes may have found a way.

Kade Pieper is set to switch from right guard to center as Jones hyped his replacement in the best way possible.

Coming off a year where Jones was named the best center in the country and Iowa had the nation's best offensive line, it's great to see a guy like Pieper come back.

Losing Jones, Beau Stephens, and Gennings Dunker is no easy feat, but this Hawkeyes offensive line somehow seems to be in better shape than ever.

Logan Jones Hypes Kade Pieper's Move to Center

"We're trying to get him to [snap the ball], we'll see. I mean, he's like, you talk about freak athlete, like he is a freak athlete. Like on the running, jumping, he jumped a 37 something vertical, his 10 yard, his broad jump is even more impressive, it's like 10'2''," Jones said on Washed Up Walkons.

Made up of three former Hawkeye football players, Washed up Walkons brought Jones on to discuss not only his dominant season, but how Iowa's offensive line is going to be able to rebuond without the aforementioned trio.

Jones and Dunker should both be drafted in the early rounds which tells you just how good those two are. Take nothing away from Stephens, but Pieper is looking to fall into the category of the first two as he enters his junior season.

Time and time again, Iowa won in the trenches during their 2025 campaign. Their four losses were by a combined 15 points and it arguably had nothing to do with how their offensive line was playing. Knowing Pieper was around for all those games, including their ranked win in the ReliaQuest Bowl, it's obvious he'll be hungrier for more in 2026, especially with more on his plate.

Kade Pieper's 2025 Season

Apr 26, 2025; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa offensive lineman Kade Pieper looks to the sideline during a spring NCAA football open practice at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Cress/For the Register | Joseph Cress/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After playing in 11 games during the 2024 season, Pieper started all 13 at right guard this past year. The 6'4'' 290-pounder saw numerous awards come his way including being named PFF First-Team All-America, Third-Team All-Big Ten (media) and an All-Big Ten honorable mention from the coaches.

Now that he'll no longer be outshined by Jones, Dunker, and Stephens, all eyes are on Pieper. Switching to center is no joke, but Jones had high praise for the Nebraska native who clearly is ready for anything. In order to take his career to the next level like the lineman before him, Pieper must be a dominant center if that is indeed the route Iowa chooses to go in 2026.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!