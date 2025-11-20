Iowa Misses Out on Top 2026 Recruit
The Iowa Hawkeyes suffered a major recruiting setback on November 20. Jan Jensen and Co. missed out on a five-star prospect from the 2026 class.
Five-star small forward Addison Bjorn announced her commitment to the Texas Longhorns on Thursday, November 20, choosing the SEC powerhouse over Iowa, Kansas, UConn, Notre Dame, Duke, North Carolina and Kansas.
The 6-foot-2 standout from Park Hill South High School in Riverside, Missouri, is ranked No.9 in the nation, according to 247Sports Composite. Bjorn became the Longhorns' third top-10 recruit in the Class of 2026, joining fellow five-star Brihanna Crittendon, who committed just one day earlier.
The Hawkeyes had invested heavily in pursuing her and appeared to be genuine contenders throughout her recruitment. The Hawkeyes rolled out the red carpet for Bjorn during her official visit from September 25-28.
Bjorn attended the football game between Iowa and No. 12 Indiana at Kinnick Stadium. She was hosted by guard Taylor Stremlow, who had previously played a significant role in hosting another five-star recruit, McKenna Woliczko, during her Labor Day weekend visit.
Former head coach Lisa Bluder served as Grand Marshall of the homecoming parade, and current coach Jan Jensen made a memorable appearance riding shotgun on an all-terrain vehicle equipped with a t-shirt cannon, launching shirts into the stands during a timeout. The 2023-24 women's basketball team received recognition on the field, and a highlight reel celebrating last season was played on the Jumbotron.
Iowa Fails to Land Addison Bjorn Despite McKenna Woliczko’s Efforts
Perhaps no one pushed harder for Bjorn to join Iowa than McKenna Woliczko herself, the No. 6-ranked prospect in the Class of 2026 who committed to the Hawkeyes on September 30. Woliczko made her recruiting intentions clear from the moment she committed.
"I'm definitely going to be heavily recruiting all of the girls that Iowa is recruiting at the moment...Addison (Bjorn), we were friends on Team USA, and she would definitely be someone that I would want to play with. I will be heavily recruiting her," Woliczko said after her commitment.
Woliczko backed up her words with action. On October 17, she posted on social media: "11:11 make a wish @AddisonBjorn to @IowaWBB," making another effort to push Bjorn to join the Hawkeyes.
Bjorn and Woliczko were teammates on Team USA, having played together on the 2023 USA Women's U16 National Team, which won gold at the FIBA Americas U16 Championship.
What Iowa Loses in Missing Out on Bjorn
Bjorn is precisely the type of versatile, do-everything player that could have thrived in Jan Jensen's system. The Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year averaged 22.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 3.3 steals per game during her junior season at Park Hill South, shooting 56.7% from the field and 34.8% from three-point range.
At 6-foot-2, Bjorn possesses a rare combination of size, strength, and guard-like skills. Brandon Clay, Director of Scouting for women's basketball at 247Sports, evaluated her as a player who "never appears to be winded and can defend multiple positions on the floor".
She earned three gold medals with USA Basketball: the 2023 FIBA Americas U16 Championship, the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup, and the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup. At the 2024 U17 World Cup in Mexico, she averaged 9.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.9 steals per game as Team USA went 7-0. She was also named to the All-Star Five at the U17 World Cup.
Bjorn would have been an ideal complement to Iowa's 2026 recruiting class. Pairing her with Woliczko, both 6-foot-2, both Team USA gold medalists, both top-10 national recruits, would have given Jensen one of the most formidable forward duos in the nation.
Despite missing out on Bjorn, Iowa's 2026 recruiting class remains strong. Woliczko, ranked No. 6 nationally and the second-highest recruit in program history behind Caitlin Clark, provides Jensen with an elite cornerstone.
Iowa also secured commitments from Deal and Houston, giving the program multiple high-level prospects to complement returning players like Taylor Stremlow, Layla Hayes, Ava Heiden and others.
