McKenna Woliczko Pushing for Top 2026 Recruit to Join Iowa
McKenna Woliczko is a woman of her word. The five-star forward committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes last month and promised she would try to bring every program target to Iowa. The Archbishop Mitty High School product is ranked No. 6 nationally, No. 2 in California, and No. 2 at her position in the 2026 class by 247 Sports.
Woliczko was very clear about her desire to bring another five-star recruit to the Hawkeyes, and she started working on it within a month of her commitment.
“I'm definitely going to be heavily recruiting all of the girls that Iowa is recruiting at the moment...Addison (Bjorn), we were friends on Team USA, and she would definitely be someone that I would want to play with. I will be heavily recruiting her." Woliczko said after committing to Jan Jensen’s team.
The Hawkeyes already have a sensational talent in their 2026 recruiting class, but the hunt hasn’t stopped. The program is in hot pursuit of signing the No. 9 nationally-ranked Addison Bjorn. Woliczko shared a post on Saturday via X to encourage the Park Hill South High School product to be a Hawk.
“11:11 make a wish @AddisonBjorn to @IowaWBB,” Woliczko wrote.
Bjorn made an official visit to Iowa last weekend and attended the Hawkeyes’ football game against Indiana at Kinnick Stadium. A standout at Park Hill South High School, she averaged 22 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 3.3 steals per game during her junior season. Her performance earned her the 2025 Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year award.
Regarded as the No. 2 small forward nationally and the top overall prospect in Missouri, Bjorn plans to visit Duke, UConn, Texas, and Kansas before announcing her commitment.
The Hawkeyes have landed some of the top recruits in recent years, and head coach Jensen credits former Iowa point guard Caitlin Clark for that.
“I think it's been just an interesting time frame for us,” Jensen said. “Because the timing of how the Big 10 expanding was in line with the Caitlin Clark era. So, the Big 10's expanding to different places, and Caitlin is moving a needle, and all of a sudden, Iowa was on a lot of TVs.”
“We're in a lot of news stories, and then the story wasn't just Caitlin. It became a little bit more about the others on the team. And then I think it really shined a light on what I'd like to think we've been doing here for a long, long time, which is playing in a really fun style of basketball with quality young women.”
Last year, Iowa landed California’s top recruit, Addie Deal. With Woliczko on the roster already, adding Bjorn might be the final push they need to make a run to a national title next year. The Hawkeyes managed a 23-11 last year but bowed out in the second round after two back-to-back runs to the finals.
