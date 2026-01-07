Iowa Must Fix Key Area To Avoid Disaster
In this story:
Three road games, three losses. Safe to say, things haven't gone according to plan for theIowa Hawkeyes.
First year head coach Ben McCollum knew the team would be in for a tough test against Minnesota, but that doesn't excuse their 70-67 loss. Iowa has now suffered defeat in all three of their road games, and there's been one key reason why that's the case.
In those three games, Iowa has been outshot 76-35 at the free throw line. Some will see that number as a diss on the officials, but it goes both ways.
Iowa simply isn't playing the same on the road as they are at home. There's no exact reason why, but it's something McCollum needs to figure out immediately otherwise this season could be disastrous.
Iowa Never Shows Up On The Road
To be 12-3 (2-2) with all three of those loses coming on the road is a bit alarming. This schedule was a cakewalk for Iowa, other than their ranked battles at No. 7 Michigan State and No. 4 Iowa State.
Back on December 2, the Spartans attempted eight more free throws than Iowa. They shot 88% compared to Iowa's 65%, but Iowa lost that game by nearly 20 points and free throws weren't the deciding factor.
In McCollum's first Cy-Hawk game, the Hawkeyes led the Cyclones going into halftime. Everyone knew it would be hard to put together another complete 20 minutes, and sure enough, Iowa State came back with a vengeance. They came out on top, 66-62, and free throws were a huge part of that game.
The Cyclones made 17 of their 23 attempts while Iowa made just three of five. Iowa State shot 18 more free throws in a game that was decided by four points. Simply put, that's unacceptable.
Free Throws Strike Again
Come January 6, free throws were once again a key deciding factor. Minnesota was able to sneak past Iowa for a 70-67 win that sent fans into a frenzy. Iowa has now lost all three of their road games, and once again they knew where to put the blame.
The Golden Gophers went 21-28 from the free throw line, ending the night with 15 more attempts than Iowa. Again, it's easy to blame the officials in something like this, but the fact that it's happened three times goes to show it's not just a coincidence. Iowa went 10-13, so their three missed shots would've been enough to send this game into overtime.
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!
Jordon Lawrenz serves as the Eastern United States College Recruiting beat writer On SI. Jordon is an accomplished writer covering the NFL, MLB, and college football/basketball. He has contributed to PFSN’s and Heavy’s NFL coverage. Having graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay with a Sports Communication and Journalism degree, Jordon fully embraced the sports writing lifestyle upon his relocation to Florida.