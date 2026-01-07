FCS All-American RB Set To Visit Iowa

Coming off a stellar sophomore season, L.J. Phillips Jr. is set to visit with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

January 8 marks the date Phillips will be visiting as the South Dakota running back is coming off a season where he had 295 carries for 1,920 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Keep in mind, that doesn't even include his 28 receptions for 195 yards and a touchdown. Phillips had over 2,000 total yards and finished the 2025 season with 20 total touchdowns.

Iowa lost Jaziun Patterson to the portal so they're in the market for a new RB2. While Phillips doesn't seem like the type of guy who would be best suited as a backup, head coach Kirk Ferentz loves to use multiple running backs. Together, he and Kamari Moulton would be quite the 1-2 punch.

L.J. Phillips Visiting Iowa On January 8

South Dakota All-American RB L.J. Phillips Jr. is set to visit Iowa this week, his reps @thebizofathlete tells @mzenitz and me.



The 5-foot-9, 225-pound RB ran for a FCS-best 1,920 yards along with 19 TDs this season. https://t.co/66ekytFcua pic.twitter.com/G06OB5PJze — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 7, 2026

Things are moving quickly in the transfer portal, but Phillips visiting with the Hawkeyes doesn't necessarily mean he'll commit the next day. While the Hawkeyes would love for that to happen, similar to how they got James Madison offensive lineman Trent Wilson, Phillips has a ton of options on his plate.

There's no doubt Phillips could find a role on this team, but he likely won't see anywhere near as production as he did with the Coyotes. The 5'9'' 225-pound RB out of Wichita, KS, has his work cut out for him if he thinks he can make the jump to the B1G.

An alarming statistic is from Phillips first game of the season. He was held to just four carries for 13 yards against Iowa State. Obviously, Iowa lost to Iowa State, but that's seemingly the only notable opponent he played. Two weeks later, he had 35 carries for 301 yards against Northern Colorado.

Phillips Could Be Patterson's Replacement

Iowa running back Jaziun Patterson is entering the transfer portal. Patterson, who spent four seasons in the Hawkeyes program, finishes his Iowa career with 195 rushes for 858 yards and four touchdowns: https://t.co/ZOT6DPrSrK pic.twitter.com/ePMxaatmbi — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) January 3, 2026

Knowing Patterson is on his way out, Phillips seems like the perfect guy to come in and replace him. There are no guarantees he makes the jump and is able to come close to the numbers he put up last season, but that's clearly a risk he's willing to take.

Phillips is betting on himself, as he should coming off a year with nine games where he ran for 100+ yards. Phillips had a pair of four touchdown games as the Coyotes did everything in their power to use him to his full potential. Now, Phillips is ready for his Iowa visit and could be yet another key addition for this Hawkeyes squad in the portal.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!