Iowa Stunned As Star Safety Enters Transfer Portal

Just before the ReliaQuest Bowl, star Iowa Hawkeyes safety Koen Entringer said he'd be coming back for his senior season.

Sadly for the Hawkeyes, he actually won't be playing for them. Entringer announced he'd be entering the transfer portal on January 6 which is a huge loss for the team.

While they've been able to add a few defensive pieces already, losing Entringer wipes out all of the good they've done. Entringer is a star on this team, and he's part of the glue that was going to hold them together going into the 2026 season.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz and company will have to adapt quickly, unless they've been planned for this move coming all along. Entringer is coming off a year with 73 tackles as he now has exactly 100 in his career.

Entringer Is A Huge Loss For Iowa

Seemingly all of Iowa's defensive superstars graduated this season, and they were heavily relying on Entringer coming back. While all signs were pointing in that direction, he later decided that Iowa isn't the place for him.

The Hawkeyes are losing a guy who has a forced fumble and interception in his last two seasons on top of five pass deflections. His work on the field speaks for itself, and wherever he goes will undoubtedly have a new No. 1 safety.

At this point, Iowa has no point but to move forward. Losing Entringer is far from ideal, but the Michigan native will be a top, top target in the weeks to come. At 6'1'' 211-pounds, Entringer has one year left of eligibility.

Iowa's Defense Needs Massive Help

No matter how many times it was already said, the Hawkeyes couldn't afford to lose Entringer. His decision to leave after announcing he'd be coming back is a bit of a head-scratcher, though Hawkeyes fans may have been delusional all along thinking the NFL draft candidate was going to stay on the team.

There's a real shot Entringer is a focal point of the College Football Playoffs next season. Wherever he goes, that team will see a huge boost in their defense and rightfully so. Entringer is far greater than any of his statistics show, and this loss is going to haunt the Hawkeyes for weeks to come.

Iowa has been doing a stellar job in the portal so far, but they're going to need to step up their game even further. Entringer may have only had one year left with the team, but that doesn't make the loss hurt any less.

