Iowa Hawkeyes Star Receives Major NBA Draft Projection
So far this season, the Iowa Hawkeyes' basketball team has played well. They are 12-5 and seem to have a potential shot at making a run at an NCAA Tournament appearance if they can finish out the season strong.
While there is a lot of work to do, Payton Sandfort and company have the talent necessary to make a run.
Speaking of Sandfort, the Iowa star has made a much bigger name for himself this season. He has been a dominant force night in and night out and is starting to move his way up the rankings in the 2025 NBA Draft class.
Sandfort has been far from a guarantee to end up being drafted. However, with his strong play this season, he's starting to have a much better chance of hearing his name called.
Bleacher Report recently released a new NBA mock draft. In that mock draft, they did have Sandfort being selected.
They had him being drafted at No. 59 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the last pick in the draft.
"Payton Sandfort has had some big games and cold ones. The bar is higher this year after last year's breakout and NBA combine appearance. He hasn't shown any noticeable improvements, but at 6'8", 215 pounds, his shooting versatility and mechanics, plus IQ for secondary playmaking, should earn Sandfort a spot in second-round discussions."
On the season, Sandfort has averaged 17.1 points per game to go along with 5.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.0 steals. He has shot 42 percent from the floor and 35.9 percent from three-point range.
From being a likely undrafted free agent before the season to being a player that is common to see in the second round of a mock draft, Sandfort has been putting in the work necessary to make his way into the draft.
Hopefully, he will be able to continue elevating his game as the season moves forward. In order to get into March Madness, the Hawkeyes are going to need him to lead the way on a consistent basis.
If he can have the kind of run that Iowa is hoping to see from him, he should end up rising even further by the time the 2025 NBA Draft comes around.