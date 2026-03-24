Iowa’s Promising Season Ends in Disappointment

When the NCAA tournament began, most people assumed that the Iowa Hawkeyes would move on to the second weekend. Even though head coach Jan Jensen was just in her second year at the helm, this program has proven over the past half-decade that it’s one of the best in all of college basketball.

That esteem comes with expectations, ones which the Hawkeyes thoroughly didn’t meet during the 2025-26 season following their loss to Virginia in the second round of the tournament.

To some, that might seem harsh. After all, it is just year two of Jensen’s build. But she took over for a legend in Lisa Bluder, a head coach who led Iowa to two straight Final Fours in 2023 and 2024 to cap off what was a fantastic career in Iowa City.

Through two seasons, Jensen hasn’t continued that momentum. However fair or unfair that assessment might be, it’s the reality of the situation.

Could this team have competed for a national title? Probably not. The likes of UConn, South Carolina, Texas and UCLA are so good that the prospect of taking those schools down would be a long shot for anybody, let alone the Hawkeyes.

This roster, while still loaded with fantastic talent such as Ava Heiden, Chazadi Wright and Hannah Stuelke, doesn’t have a Caitlin Clark, who could singlehandedly push a team all the way to a national championship game. But that still doesn’t mean that there weren’t goals that needed to be reached or expectations to be met.

As a No. 2 seed in the tournament, a Sweet 16 appearance was the minimum for this run in the Big Dance to feel like a success. Without that, everything feels a little empty.

Iowa Missed the Mark in March

The Iowa Hawkeyes help up Iowa guard Chazadi “Chit-Chat” Wright (11) March 23, 2026 during a Round of 32 NCAA March Madness game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Perhaps all that was a little harsh. The NCAA tournament is a game of Plinko — randomness is at the forefront of a ton of results. In a single-elimination format, just one bad performance can sink everything to the ground.

Should the last game of the season, one which wasn’t at all like the vast majority of contests the Hawkeyes played this year, be the single touchpoint we all look back on when analyzing this campaign? Probably not, but that’s not how the discourse machine works. When people remember the 2025-26 Iowa Hawkeyes, all they’ll recall is that this team had a successful regular season — Iowa finished second in the Big Ten — yet failed to make it out of Carver-Hawkeye Arena and into the Sweet 16. It’s understandable that folks would view that as a failure.

The disappointment and frustration don’t just stop with the fans. Senior Hannah Stuelke, a native of Cedar Rapids, couldn’t realize her dream of continuing on in the tournament with a team that she’d battled with through thick and thin for four years. Sophomores Ava Heiden and Chazadi Wright’s careers at the collegiate level might not be over, but there’s no doubt that this letdown is heartbreaking.

This was not the result that everyone envisioned, which just adds on to the dejection and displeasure of everybody involved.

So, what now? The promise of the future is the only thing that can stop despair in the present. The good news for Hawkeye fans is that the future is bright. Iowa will move forward into the 2026-27 season with a renewed sense of motivation. Now that the taste of defeat has arrived, it’s expected that Iowa will do everything in its power to dispel that as quickly as possible. That will be easier said than done, of course, but if any program can bounce back, it’s Iowa.

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