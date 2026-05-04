Iowa Women's Basketball Signs Georgia Transfer Guard Jocelyn Faison

The Iowa Hawkeyes have officially signed former Georgia guard Jocelyn Faison, the team announced Sunday. Faison is the third transfer portal addition for Iowa this spring.



Faison announced her commitment to the Hawkeyes on April 28.

“We’re so excited to have Jocelyn. She has an extremely high ceiling and brings great length and versatility,” Jensen said in the release. “I’m looking forward to working with her in our system and welcoming her to the Hawkeye family.”

Faison is a rising sophomore with three years of eligibility remaining. In her only season with the Lady Bulldogs, Faison played in 25 games, averaging 1.3 points, 1.4 rebounds and 7.8 minutes per game.



Faison stands at 6-foot-1 and was a four-star recruit out of Langston Hughes High School in Douglasville, Ga. where she averaged 12.0 points, 7.6 boards, 3.3 assists, shot 48% from the field and 31% from deep, according to MaxPreps. She was also the Region Player of the Year and named First Team All-Region.



Other than Georgia, Faison held offers from Georgia Tech, Mississippi State and Memphis.

Faison Becomes the Hawkeyes' Third Transfer Portal Addition

Jan 11, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Dani Carnegie (3) drives around South Carolina Gamecocks guard Raven Johnson (25) in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Faison now joins her Georgia teammate, Dani Carnegie, and Oklahoma State transfer guard Amari Whiting as part of Iowa's 2026 transfer portal class.



Whiting averaged 9.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists in her lone season with the Cowgirls after playing her first two years at BYU. Carnegie averaged a team-best 17.8 points, with 5.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.4 steals per night. Both Whiting and Carnegie shot over 40% from the field and 32% from three.

Transfer Signees

Jocelyn Faison (Georgia)

Dani Carnegie (Georgia)

Amari Whiting (Oklahoma State)

Transferred Out

Callie Levin (UNI)

Addie Deal (Wisconsin)

Kennsie Johnson (Delaware)

Teagan Mallegni (Wisconsin)

Emely Rodriguez

Faison, Carnegie and Whiting will be tasked with replacing several transfer portal losses. Former five-star Addie Deal and Teagan Mallegni are heading to Big Ten foe Wisconsin, Callie Levin signed with UNI, Kennsie Johnson is at Delaware and Emely Rodriguez is still in the portal.



Rodriguez was the highest scorer of the group, averaging 7.2 points a game. Deal had an encouraging freshman season after big games against Oregon and Ohio State in January, but finished the year averaging just five points and 15.5 minutes per game. Mallegni, Levin and Johnson all averaged less than two points and six minutes per game.