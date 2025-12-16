Iowa Sees Slight Drop in National Ranking Despite Win

The Iowa Hawkeyes, entering their two-game stretch this past week, were widely seen as dangling on the edge of recognition in the AP Poll. Having received the most votes of all unranked teams for the honor, the Hawkeyes' road bout with the No. 4 Iowa State Cyclones appeared to be a tipping point, one way or another, for the team's momentum.

And while Iowa would ultimately lose that game, the close nature of their defeat (66-62) taken in tandem with how they'd respond next did little in the way of worrying fans who can't take much solace in a loss to the black and gold's in-state rival. Against a non-conference Western Michigan Broncos team at home, the Hawkeyes bounced back in resounding, angry fashion, running away from their "buy" game opponent to add another blowout win to Ben McCollum's first-year coaching repertoire.

After holding the Broncos to just 16 points in the first half, Iowa would go on to win 91-51, improving their overall record to 9-2 whilst, for the time, remaining stagnant at 1-1 in the B1G. Yet in spite of their win, the team's standing in the USA Today Coaches Poll dropped two spots, from No. 23 to No. 25.

A Slight Slip-Up

This initially frustrating sentiment is unfortunately understandable upon a closer inspection. Because, while Iowa lost to what is one of the nation's premier championship competitors right now, in the Cyclones, the final outcome was still exactly that: a loss.

As Coach McCollum himself admits, there exists no room for "moral victories" in Iowa City. Quite plainly, that goes for the coaches poll as well.

Checking in at No. 25 pic.twitter.com/dTpv60uGzC — Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) December 15, 2025

Though even as the team technically dropped, their general consensus still being in the top 25 speaks to what the team may be trending towards regarding the aforementioned AP voting.

The Ranking Scale

Although Iowa's next two games are against visiting schools similar to Western Michigan, two more wins of any kind added to the resume. A would-be 11-2 record, then, with a date with a B1G opponent on the schedule thereafter promises the potential for Iowa to tip the balance of the ranking scale.

The UCLA Bruins (7-3) are the Hawkeyes' next in-conference test and, more than likely, their most immediate chance at pushing for national relevancy. Without a crucial B1G win thus far, McCollum toppling HC Mick Cronin's well-seasoned Bruins in his first year at the helm is exactly the kind of victory that demands both attention in the polls and earns the trust of a recently dismantled fanbase.

