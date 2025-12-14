Three Takeaways As Iowa Cruises Past Western Michigan

For the seventh time this season, the Iowa Hawkeyes picked up a win at home. They're unbeaten at Carver this season as they improved to 9-2 overall with their 91-51 win over Western Michigan.

The Broncos couldn't get anything going as they trailed the entire game. Iowa led by as many as 50 points en route to one of the most comfortable and dominant wins of the Ben McCollum era.

Coming off the loss to Iowa State, this is exactly what the Hawkeyes needed to get back on track. Plenty of players returned to form as Iowa prepares for two more non-conference games before their schedule really gets going.

1. Welcome Back Brendan Hausen

The Hawkeyes went out and got Hausen in the portal, but McCollum hasn't exactly played him that much this season. He was benched due to a coach's decision, but later returned to the fold and had his second-most minutes of the season against WMU.

Hausen shot 4-8 from the field, but more importantly, was 4-7 from 3-point range. When Iowa needs someone to catch and shoot, Hausen is that guy. He dropped a season high 13 points, adding two assists in the process.

Iowa guard Bennett Stirtz (14) and Iowa guard Brendan Hausen (15) high-five Iowa center Trevin Jirak (27) during a game against the Western Michigan Broncos Dec. 14, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2. Cam Manyawu Is The Real Deal

Time and time again, Hawkeyes fans have been calling for someone other than Bennett Stirtz to step up on offense. Look no further, as junior Manyawu was a perfect 5-5 from the field. The only blemish on his stat sheet was a missed free throw.

Manyawu was one of five Hawkeyes who finished in double digits. He added three rebounds, two assists, and a block to show how well-rounded he can be. Standing 6'9'', Manyawu has now scored double digits in three straight games. If he keeps this up, Iowa's offense will be unstoppable in no time.

3. Iowa Has Plenty Of Reliable Names On The Bench

Seeing as they led by as many as 50 points, it's no surprise that McCollum pulled most of his starters. By the end of the game, no starter played more than 24 minutes. Obviously, Stirtz was the starter who was on the court the most.

Three of the Hawkeyes' double-digit scorers came off the bench. The aforementioned Hausen was tied for a team high 13 points with Stirtz and Alvaro Folguerias. Folguerias easily could've deserved his own section in this, as he was one of the focal points when Iowa went in that direction.

Tate Sage and Isaia Howard both had 20+ minutes. In fact, Howard led the way with 26 minutes. He may have only had six points, but he added six boards, which was tied for the most on the team.

