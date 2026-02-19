Iowa Stuck Waiting For Tavion Banks Next Season Status

With Bennett Stirtz set to go to the NBA, the Iowa Hawkeyes know they have a huge void to fill.

Currently, Tavion Banks is second on the team, averaging 10.7 points per game. That's a significant drop-off from Stirtz' 20.5 PPG, but Banks has been a key part of this offense and the team would love to have him back.

Banks, who's considered a senior, started his career at junior college. After playing two years at JuCo he made the move to Drake before following head coach Ben McCollum to Iowa. On the latest episode of HawkTalk, McCollum discussed where things stand with Banks' status heading into the 2026-27 season.

Tavion Banks Stuck Waiting Due to Ongoing Lawsuit

In a world where some college athletes are finding ways to be granted eight years of eligibility, the NCAA could grant Banks another year. That said, everyone at Iowa knows it's out of their control. McCollum discussed things on February 18, updating everyone on where things stand.

"I think there's a lawsuit on a junior college one for football players, so that'll probably go through one way or another before the portal opens and stuff like that," he said.

"There's always a chance. You never know with the rules," he added.

An ongoing lawsuit is pending to decide if former JuCo athletes, including Banks, would be eligible for another year. Regardless of how the final decision goes, Iowa can only wait right now.

Planning for the Future

Feb 8, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cooper Koch (8) shoots the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa would lose their two leading scorers heading into next season if Banks can't return. Of their 76.2 points per game, Stirtz and Banks combine for 31.2 of those. That's a significant portion, though they've already established a solid base of players to return next year.

Alongside incoming freshman Ethan Harris, Iowa knows they have Cooper Koch, Isaia Howard, Tate Sage, and Trey Thompson in the rotation. That may not be enough to compete in the upper echelon of the B1G, but that's where the transfer portal comes into play.

Heading into the offseason, Iowa needs to prepare as if they're losing Banks. There's no reason to sit around and hope he'll be back. Best case scenario he is, but if they plan around him returning and don't fill that void, they'll be in big trouble come next year. This entire situation is out of their hands which is the worst part of it all, but there still could be light at the end of the tunnel.

