Iowa vs. Maryland Rematch: Two Ways Hawkeyes Replicate December Win

December 6 marked the first time the Iowa Hawkeyes faced off with Maryland. In that game, Iowa was fresh off their first loss of the season but didn't let it phase them. No. 7 Michigan State did their part in humbling the Hawkeyes, but Iowa returned home and secured their first conference win of the Ben McCollum era.

Now, they're set to do battle again at the XFINITY Center. This is far from a great Terrapins team, but it's worth noting they just snapped a four-game skid at Minnesota.

Having won their first game since January 18, Maryland plays host to Iowa with their 9-14 (2-10) record. If there was ever a game to lose, it's certainly not this one.

1. Expose Maryland's Defense

Even though they only allowed 62 points against Minnesota, a team Iowa failed to beat on January 6, the Terrapins are allowing an average of 79.0 points per game. Coincidentally, Iowa scores 78.1 per game.

Maryland's win over the Golden Gophers is certainly worth noting as a one-win conference team went on the road and took down a Minnesota team that Iowa had no business losing to. While the Gophers are certainly in a different spot than they were at the start of January, that's no excuse.

What makes things even more confusing is Minnesota had just taken down No. 10 Michigan State, 76-73. Knowing a Top 10 team allowed 76 points only for Maryland to give up just 62, things aren't adding up.

2. Bennett Stirtz Does His Thing, Supporting Cast Follows

Iowa guard Kael Combs (11) helps up Iowa guard Bennett Stirtz (14) during a basketball game against the Northwestern Wildcats Feb. 8, 2026 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When these two teams met earlier in the year, Stirtz led all scorers with 25 points. His supporting cast was extremely important though as Tavion Banks added just nine points. Thankfully, Cam Manyawu, Cooper Koch, and Tate Sage all added double digits.

Sage's double digit total came in 20 minutes off the bench, similar to what the Terrapins did themselves. Maryland had three double digit scorers, but the only starter to score more than eight points was Pharrel Payne.

Banks shot just 4-9 in their first meeting and that's something he'd love to change. Iowa knows they'll always have Stirtz to rely on, but Banks has scored double digits in five of his last six games. Granted, the only time he didn't is when he had an injury scare against Oregon. Other than that, he's been on his A-Game recently and that should continue in Maryland.

