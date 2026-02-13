Ben McCollum Puts Iowa's Supporting Cast on Notice

As good as Bennett Stirtz is, first-year head coach Ben McCollum knows this Iowa Hawkeyes team needs a better supporting cast.

After dropping another 32 points, Stirtz wasn't rewarded for his efforts. The game's leading scorer failed to lead Iowa to victory despite nearly scoring exactly half of their points.

Maryland, who is now 10-14 (3-10), knocked off Iowa, 77-70. This marked the Hawkeyes' first loss since January 14 when they fell to Purdue, the same team they have next on their schedule.

With only two days off before that game, McCollum better fix this teams problems, something far easier said than done. Stirtz can only mask so many issues, but his supporting cast is now on notice.

McCollum Delivers Key Post-Game Quote

Ben McCollum postgame on Bennett Stirtz after the Maryland game:



"I'm disappointed for him. He was desperately trying to carry the load for us. We just need other guys to show up." — Eliot Clough (@EliotClough) February 12, 2026

After falling to the Terrapins, McCollum had quite a bit on his mind. He called out his team's defense, or lack-thereof, and then highlighted Stirtz but knows his star senior guard can't do everything by himself, especially at this level.

Stirtz has now led this team in scoring for eight straight games. The last time he didn't was when Tavion Banks dropped 16 on No. 16 Illinois, that being on January 11.

After starting the year with four different leading scorers in their first seven games, fans expected things to go a lot differently. While there's nothing wrong with relying on your best player, it's clear in a game like this, that can only get a team so far.

Where is Bennett Stirtz' Supporting Cast?

Feb 11, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (#14) controls the ball while being defended by Maryland Terrapins guard Andre Mills (7) in the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Not even Michael Jordan and LeBron James are able to make up for a poor team surrounding them. It doesn't matter how good one particular player is, basketball is five on five for a reason.

Stirtz, who's scored 20+ in his last seven, has back to back 30+ point games. In fact, he's scored at least 32 in three of his last four.

The only other player in double digits against Maryland, to no surprise, was Banks. Stirtz' fellow senior guard had 13 points on 4-8 shooting. Cam Manyawu was selective with his shots, knocking in four of his five attempts for eight points. The other starters, Cooper Koch and Kael Combs, combined for just seven points.

Iowa didn't get any sort of boost off the bench as Alvaro Folgueiras played 21 minutes but went 0-4 from the field. Their 10 bench points came from Brendan Hausen (6) and Tate Sage (4) but those two were a combined 3-9 from the field. While it could've just been an off-night, that's something that simply can't happen from so many players against a Quad 3 team.

