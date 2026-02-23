Jan Jensen Pushes for Iowa Guard to Make B1G All-Team

The Iowa Hawkeyes took care of business against No. 6 Michigan, 62-44, on an emotional senior day.

Iowa is an extremely young team, but they have a group of talented seniors who helped get this team to where they currently are.

The Hawkeyes aren't 22-5 (13-3) because of a fluke. They've constantly proved themselves and their latest Top 10 win further solidified them as a top team in this conference.

When the end of the year comes around and votes are being sent in for the All-B1G Defensive Team, second year head coach Jan Jensen made a strong case for Kylie Feuerbach to make the team.

Iowa HC on Kylie Feuerbach's Contributions

"We put Kylie on the best player every game in and every game out and she works tirelessly to disrupt," Jensen said. "There's a few games they might still get their points or whatever but she sets a tone for us and she usually limits the other team. I'm hopeful that the coaches at least, when they look at it will kind of remember who made it a little harder for their best player."

"I live in a league where there's so much elite so I have to look at all those stats," she continued. "But when I just look at it from my lens and how she has helped lead us and kept us in the upper part of the conference, she just disrupts. I wish there was a category for disrupt because I do think she should be on the team. Maybe she won't get defender, in my mind I'm biased, but I certainly hope she gets on the team."

Feuerbach's Defense is Elite

Coaches and media should put Kylie Feuerbach on the Big Ten’s all-defensive team. https://t.co/wdfP5bkkCM — Chad Leistikow🆑 (@ChadLeistikow) February 22, 2026

The Wolverines look like they saw a ghost as they were held to just 44 points which was well under their 86.6 points per game average. Well under may be an understatement, and Feuerbach was a huge reason for Michigan's lack of success on offense.

Michigan's Olivia Olson met her kryptonite in Iowa City. In her last 34 games, she's scored 13 points of fewer only five times. Keep in mind, two of those occasions have been against the Hawkeyes.

Feuerbach may never jump out in the stat sheet, but her defense has been the main reason she's started all but one game this season. Last year, even though she didn't make the All-B1G team, she still started each of the 34 games she played in. Feuerbach had to earn everything that came her way after transferring from Iowa State, but she's quickly become a fan favorite and frontrunner for B1G All-Defensive team.

