Iowa Hawkeyes’ Transfer Guard Josh Dix Picks New Team
Junior guard Josh Dix was a strong player for the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2024-15. Unfortunately, when Fran McCaffery was relieved of his duties in Iowa City, Dix decided it was time to hit the transfer portal.
Even when up-and-coming star coach Ben McCollum was hired to replace McCaffery, Dix remained searching for a new school to play his senior senior at. He's reportedly found that new fit, as Tyler Tachman of The Des Moines Register is reporting that Dix is going to end up at Creighton.
This is a big loss for the Iowa program because McCollum was clear that he wanted to try to get Dix back out of the transfer portal. Pryce Sandfort, Cooper Koch and Dix had all entered the portal following the separation between the Hawkeyes and McCaffery.
McCollum said that he wanted to get those three players back, and he even asked for support in making that happen.
"Maybe just text them or tweet them or anything like that and get them excited about coming back to the University of Iowa and making this thing grow. That would be good support to start," McCollum said in his introductory press conference, per Tachman.
Iowa got Koch back, Sandfort is still in the portal, and Dix is now going to Creighton. He's the second former Hawkeye to join Creighton, joining Owen Freeman, who committed to the Bluejays last week.
Dix was a big-time player for the Hawkeyes last season so the Bluejays are lucky to snag him. He averaged 14.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while averaging 50.7% shooting from the field and 42.2% from beyond the three-point line.