Iowa Hosting Towering WCC Transfer Andrew McKeever on Official Visit

Ben McCollum and the Iowa basketball program have not received any commitments in the transfer portal cycle yet, but they could be landing one soon. The latest player the Hawkeyes have been targeting is a colossal big man who would be one of the tallest players in program history.



According to 247 Sports expert Travis Branham, Saint Mary's transfer Andrew McKeever began an official visit to Iowa City on Sunday. The double-double threat from the WCC could be an intriguing addition to the roster.

Saint Mary’s transfer Andrew McKeever will begin an official visit to Iowa today, sources tell @247Sports.



7-foot-3 four-star transfer that averaged 8.2 PPG, 9.2 RPG and 1.8 APG this season. https://t.co/wgBUIpeEmg pic.twitter.com/lOlb69OUao — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) April 12, 2026

McKeever is one of five Saint Mary's players who departed the program this offseason following head coach Randy Bennett's move to Arizona State. The Gaels' loss could become another school's gain.



His kind of size cannot be taught, as McKeever stands at a listed 7-foot-2 and nearly 300 pounds, with some outlets even listing him at 7-foot-3. Regardless, he would immediately become one of the tallest players to ever wear a Hawkeye uniform.

Dec 7, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Mason Madsen (45) shoots the ball against St. Mary's Gaels center Andrew McKeever (45) during the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Across 33 contests in the 2025-26 season, McKeever averaged 8.2 points and a WCC-leading 9.2 rebounds. Although he came off the bench in over two-thirds of his games, he still produced excellent numbers at just a 23.2-minute average.



McKeever's offensive game still needs some work, as he's only a 52.0% career field goal shooter, an underwhelming number for someone who primarily takes shots at the rim. Still, his 3.8 offensive rebounds per game make him an undeniable presence in the paint, and he's even a sneaky solid passer with 1.8 assists per night.

What Andrew McKeever Could Bring to Iowa

Coach McCollum operated with a small-ball lineup for most of this past season, running 6-foot-9 forward Cam Manyawu as the tallest member of the starting five and Trevin Jirak as the team's only true center off the second unit. However, Iowa's coaching staff has made it clear that it wants a true traditional center to address the team's size deficiencies next year.



Obviously, there are very few players in the country who bring what McKeever does in terms of sheer size. He would completely change the outlook of how next year's team plays and could even shift McCollum’s overall philosophy.

Don’t mind me, just sitting back dreaming of 7’3 Andrew McKeever possibly roaming the middle for Ben McCollum and the Iowa Hawkeyes this winter! #GoHawks pic.twitter.com/88szvr0e2p — Angry Mike! 🧀 (@Angrymike23) April 13, 2026

What McKeever lacks in athleticism and speed, he makes up for with brute strength in the paint. He creates second-chance opportunities for teammates while serving as a rim protector on the defensive end.



Everything the California native brings would make life easier for other Hawkeyes on both ends of the floor. If his visit goes well, it would not be surprising to see him commit sometime in the near future, so he is certainly a name to watch in the coming days once his trip wraps up.