Iowa Offer Means a Lot to Ryan Crotty
Ryan Crotty put together an impressive spring on the AAU circuit. The Class of 2025 shooting guard attracted more college scouts with his performance.
Iowa was one of those programs. The Hawkeyes thought so much of it that they offered him a scholarship on Friday.
"(Assistant) coach Sherman Dillard called me after Session 2," Crotty told HN. "He said he liked my game and thought I could fit really well at Iowa. After my game (Friday), he called me again and offered me."
Crotty also reports scholarship offers from Virginia Tech, Ohio, Old Dominion and High Point this month. More could be on the way soon.
"It definitely means a lot to me, knowing it’s a historically great program and has a history of winning," Crotty said of the Iowa offer. "They have had a lot of good shooters come through there as of late, so getting this offer and knowing they believe in me definitely means a lot."
Crotty (6-6, 180) plays for Miller School in Charlottsville, VA after beginning his prep career at Holly Springs (NC) High. He runs with Boo Williams on the EYBL AAU circuit following a stint with Team Curry.
None of the major scouting websites rank Crotty at the time of publishing this story. That also should change soon with his play and new Power 4 offer.
"I definitely want to visit (Iowa) soon to learn more about the academics and the program as a whole. I don’t have a visit set up yet. Hopefully, I can get out there sometime this summer or in the fall," he said.
Crotty feels a a good connection with the Hawkeye coaches.
"So far, with the conversations I have had, I really like the staff, and they are confident in my abilities," he said.
Crotty is undecided on a college major.
Check out recent highlights of Crotty HERE.