Iowa's Fran McCaffery Sends Emotional Message Following Big Ten Win
It has been tough sledding for Iowa in Big Ten play.
The Hawkeyes have been struggling on the road and dealing with multiple injuries. On Wednesday night, Iowa found itself down double-digits to Rutgers at Jersey Mike's Arena but the team did not quit.
Josh Dix and Payton Sandfort scored over 20 points each as Iowa turned in a huge second half to win its first true road game of the season. The Hawkeyes entered the night 0-5 in such games and losers of six out of seven.
Head coach Fran McCaffery joined Big Ten Network's Andy Katz following the win and gave an emotional statement on his team.
"There's times in your career where you're just really proud of your team," McCaffery said. "The way we fought was really impressive."
The Hawkeyes entered Wednesday night having lost forward Owen Freeman for the year following finger surgery. Both guard Drew Thelwell and forwader Cooper Koch were also unavailable against Rutgers.
"You know, we have had injuries, we've had some setback, so do other teams, but it's how you responds," McCaffery said. "How do you respond in practice? How do you respond in meetings? Do you try to carry out the game plan? Do you stay together? Do you stay focused?"
"At the end of the day, that's all we can ever ask."
The Hawkeyes found themselves in an 11-point hold at the end of the first half but was able to make a run and take the lead misway through the second half. Iowa outscored Rutgers, 51-31, over the final 20 minutes.
This win brought Iowa to 14-10 overall and 5-8 in the Big Ten.
Despite all of the injuries and struggles on the road, McCaffery remains happy with his team's resilience and that was apparent by his comments after the game.