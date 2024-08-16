Iowa Women Learn Non-Conference Slate
Iowa’s women’s basketball team will have five neutral-court games and one road game on its 2024-25 nonconference schedule released Thursday.
The schedule includes five teams that played in the NCAA Tournament last season.
The Hawkeyes are coming off a second consecutive run to the NCAA national championship game. Iowa won a school-record 34 games last season and returns starters Hannah Stuelke (14 ppg, 6.6 rpg) and guard Sydney Affolter (8.4 ppg, 6.6 rpg).
The Hawkeyes have six home games, including a December 11 game against Iowa State (21-12, 31 NET in 2023-24), a team ranked 10th in ESPN’s way–too-early Top 25.
Iowa, under new head coach Jan Jensen, opens the season at home against Northern Illinois (15-16, 246 NET) on November 6. The Hawkeyes then play Virginia Tech (25-8, 19 NET) in the Ally Tipoff in Charlotte, N.C., the second consecutive year the two teams have met in the event.
Iowa has a November 13 home game against Mid-American Conference regular-season champion Toledo (28-6, 66 NET) before its lone road game at Missouri Valley Conference champion Drake (29-6, 65 NET) on November 17. The Hawkeyes then travel to Sioux Falls, S.D., to play Kansas (20-13, 38 NET) at the Sanford Pentagon on November 20.
The Hawkeyes play host to Washington State (21-15, 33 NET) on November 24 before heading off to Cancun, Mexico, to play Rhode Island (21-14, 76 NET) and BYU (16-17, 83 NET) in the Cancun Challenge on November 28-29
Iowa then plays Tennessee (20-13, 26 NET) at the Women’s Champions Classic in Brooklyn, N.Y., on December 7 before coming home to play Iowa State.
The nonconference schedule concludes with a December 20 game against Northern Iowa (16-16, 99 NET) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa has one exhibition game, playing host to Missouri Western on October 30.