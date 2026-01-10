Iowa's Two Keys To Victory vs. Indiana

The Iowa Hawkeyes know Indiana is far from the most feared team in the B1G, but an upset can happen at any given moment.

Sure, the Hoosiers are 0-5 in conference play, but this is yet another instance where Iowa could play down to their opponent, on the road, no less.

Indiana is riding a four-game losing streak which makes this look like a cakewalk for the Hawkeyes. Head coach Jan Jensen's squad is riding high off a road win against Northwestern, but things weren't exactly the prettiest in that contest.

Regardless, a win is a win. Iowa is now 13-2 (4-0) as they look to win their first five conference games. Iowa has won three straight, including their recent road victory which should make this game a little easier.

1. Contain Shay Ciezki

Indiana's Shay Ciezki (10) shoots during thte Indiana versus Butler women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. | RIch Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iowa could find themselves in trouble if the 5'7'' guard gets hot at home. Indiana is given just a 19.5% chance to win this game, according to ESPN Analytics, and Ciezki is a huge reason for their percentage to be as high as it is.

Ciezki is a four-year B1G player as she started her career at Penn State. She's averaged over 30 minutes in all but one season which speaks for itself. In 2024, she transferred to the Hoosiers and has become a one-woman wrecking crew in her senior season.

Currently averaging 23.3 points per game, that's a huge jump up from her 11.8 in 2022 and 2024 or the 11.5 she had in 2023. Coming off a 31 point game where she played all 40 minutes, one can only hope this Iowa defense is up for the challenge.

2. Do the Little Things Right

Jensen's squad has turned the ball over far too many times this season and it's cost them more than once. Other than the turnovers, Iowa seemingly has an advantage in every area vs. Indiana.

The Hawkeyes score more points, allow fewer points, shoot at a higher percentage, grab more rebounds, and have more assists, blocks, and steals. Some of the numbers aren't even close which makes this seem even more like a one-sided battle on paper.

Indiana is in the middle of a gauntlet where they're facing six straight ranked opponents. No one can fault them for losing four straight as three of those have been to ranked teams. Knowing they only lost by five to No. 25 Nebraska, Iowa should still be confident as they took down the Cornhuskers by 10 on New Years Day.

