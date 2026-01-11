Iowa Has a Serious Scoring Problem

After opening B1G play with a statement home win over the UCLA Bruins, and then subsequently moving up to No. 19 in the AP Poll, the Iowa Hawkeyes were surging in rare form under head coach Ben McCollum. In his first season alone, it seemed, the program's new captain had revitalized the black and gold identity so far as men's hoops go.

And, while he may still have done that, Iowa's two games since have served as telling markers as to where the team actually stands. A road loss against the Minnesota Golden Gophers is one thing, but turning around and immediately dropping another game at home is a look far worse.

Against the No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini, the Hawkeyes trailed for essentially the entire contest - going down by as many as 17, at one point - before ultimately coming up six points short, 75-69. Much can be said about Iowa's current state, but above all else, the team is simply struggling to score.

Lack of Concentration

"I don't know what we're doing," McCollum pleaded in a huddle following the Hawkeyes' double-digit halftime deficit. "Just concentrate a little bit. Just a hair. Just concentrate for me, one time."

Of course, as a result of Iowa's underwhelming play (especially on offense) throughout most of the duel, the usually rowdy environment at Carver-Hawkeye Arena was significantly calmer than normal; the Fighting Illini, as a result, took advantage of that.

"It was great to see a packed house, and keeping them somewhat quiet throughout the first half was huge," noted Illinois' HC Brad Underwood, after the game. Even as Iowa worked to mount a comeback and compete in the second half, the matchup came down to their inability to put the ball in the bucket.

Picking a Struggle

Going forward, so long as this is the Hawkeyes' struggle, chalking up wins will continue to become progressively less common as competition continues to steepen. The perfect example lies in the team's next matchup with the No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers on the road.

It won't get easier for McCollum and company until they adjust.

Where the solution lies for Iowa's scoring problem is, for the time, unclear, though the need for a solution will only become more dire as time goes on. Scoring less than 70 will make it hard to win in any conference, let alone the extremely nationally relevant B1G.

Plenty of road remains ahead for the Hawkeyes, though if 24-point first halves become a habit, the consequence will be a permanent residence outside of any important postseason discussions.

