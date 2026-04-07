Every Iowa WBB Player in The Transfer Portal — What's Next for the Hawkeyes?

The last couple of weeks have been a borderline nightmare for head coach Jan Jensen and her Iowa squad. After a disheartening second-round exit to No. 10 seed Virginia in the NCAA Tournament (Iowa was a No. 2 seed), the Hawkeyes have already seen five players enter their name into the transfer portal – and it’s been less than 48 hours since it officially opened.



Here is a quick breakdown of all five players who have entered the portal so far:

Every Iowa WBB player to enter the transfer portal thus far

Iowa guard Kennise Johnson (13) drives toward the lane against the Western Illinois Leathernecks Nov. 26, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kennise Johnson

The junior guard saw action in just six games during the 2025-26 season and averaged just 3.3 minutes per contest in those outings. Kennise Johnson is likely leaving in pursuit of more consistent minutes.

Callie Levin

In her second season at Iowa, Callie Levin played only 6.1 minutes in 19 total games, averaging 1.2 points per outing. She, similar to Johnson, appears to be seeking a larger role elsewhere.

Teagan Mallegni

Also in her second year with the Hawkeyes, Teagan Mallegni saw the floor in just 15 contests, scoring 1.5 per outing in 5.7 minutes. Her role even slightly decreased from her freshman season – which, unsurprisingly, led her to enter the portal.

Addie Deal

A 6-foot guard who actually started three games for Iowa, Addie Deal, a former five-star recruit, is the Hawkeyes’ biggest loss in the portal. She averaged 5.1 points and 1.6 assists, serving as a back-end rotation player en route to All-Big Ten Freshman Team Honors.

B1G Deal 🤗@deal_addie has been named to the B1G All-Freshman Team! pic.twitter.com/K9PYnIEfpr — Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) March 3, 2026

Emely Rodriguez

Emely Rodriguez is a talented transfer who came from UCF and made an immediate impact, scoring 7.2 points in just 14.3 minutes per game through the first six contests. But, after a largely unknown situation unfolded between Rodriguez and Iowa, she didn’t appear in a game past late November.

The next step for Iowa WBB

Iowa center Ava Heiden (5) grabs the basketball March 21, 2026 during a First Round NCAA March Madness game against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Incoming forward McKenna Woliczko and star returning center Ava Heiden (averaged 18.0 points and 7.2 rebounds) appear poised to lead the charge in the frontcourt while Chit-Chat Wright and Taylor Stremlow should add experience in the backcourt.

Guard Journey Houston and center Layla Hays provide additional depth, but the Hawkeyes still have voids to fill. A forward to back up Woliczko, a hard-nosed wing to fill the Kylie Feuerbach void and perhaps another guard would all be welcomed finds for Iowa.

Nevertheless, despite five transfer-portal departures (for now), Iowa appears well-equipped to put together another squad worthy of competing for a Big Ten title and capable of a Final Four run in the 2026-27 season.