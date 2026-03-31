Iowa Native Joins Addie Deal in Transfer Portal

Not one, but two Iowa Hawkeyes decided they were entering the transfer portal.

Addie Deal's decision shocked many, but hers wasn't the only decision of the night. Callie Levin, a native of Solon, Iowa, joined her just a few hours later.

Levin is a 5-foot-9 sophomore guard who averaged roughly 10 fewer minutes per game than Deal.

The modern era of college sports is tough. Coaches never know who is staying or who's on their way out. Players each have their own reasons, but it's always hard seeing an in-state player decide they're best suited elsewhere.

Callie Levin's Decision to Transfer

Excited to see what God has in store for me! ❣️ pic.twitter.com/uEl6YrBHpm — Callie Levin (@CallieLevin32) March 31, 2026

In a lengthy statement, Levin discussed what went into her decision to join the transfer portal, "Ever since I was a little girl I always dreamt of playing basketball for the Iowa Hawkeyes. The ringing of my name in Carver Hawkeye Arena after hitting my first shot was everything I expected and more. It's been one of my greatest honors to wear the black and gold and represent my home state."

"Although my dream was to spend my career playing basketball in the black and gold, sometimes in life we have to pivot and change course to reach our goals," she added. "Therefore, I will be entering the transfer portal. Thank you Hawkeye Nation for the past two years. I will always be a Hawkeye at heart."

Iowa's Already Down Three Players

Kennise Johnson was the first to put her name in the transfer portal and now she's joined by Deal and Levin. Johnson and Levin didn't have a ton of playing time this year, but that doesn't change the fact that Iowa's bench is going to look extremely different next season.

Jan Jensen had a clear plan of attack when it came to players like Levin, but ultimately, she didn't want to be along for the ride. At the end of the day, there's no one to directly blame for situations like these. Every party involved is going to be better off not having to go back and forth all offseason trying to come up with a plan that pleases everyone.

Losing Deal certainly stings the most, but who knows if anyone else is going to join these three in the portal? There's always a chance they try to come back, but Jensen is already building a plan of attack to replace them when the portal opens in a week.

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